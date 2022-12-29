Feeder Canal Alliance director Williams retiring; Pattie Simone named successor

GLENS FALLS — The Feeder Canal Alliance on Thursday announced the retirement of Executive Director Jeanne Williams, who was part of the organization for over 16 years.

Pattie Simone of Lake Luzerne will be Williams' successor.

Williams worked to expand access to and the usage of state canals and canalway trails, especially the Feeder Canal Towpath Trail, an Alliance news release stated.

"Jeanne’s accomplishments include the preservation of the historic coal silos in Hudson Falls and their transformation into a field school and environmental lab for programming; work with the Champlain Canal Working Group, which resulted in the connection of the Feeder Canal Trail with the Empire State Trail; gaining recognition of the Feeder Canal Trail as a National Recreational Trail by the Department of the Interior and National Park Service; and successfully managing the growth of the organization," the release said.

In 2021, Williams was awarded the Trail Tender Award by New York State Canal Corp. to recognize her efforts.

The release described Simone, the new executive director, as a "historic preservation enthusiast whose career spans banking, marketing, freelance writing and video reporting, corporate communications, and serial entrepreneurship."

"Ms. Simone’s expertise includes nonprofit community relations, community engagement, branding, social media, PR, fundraising, event planning and management, freelance writing, innovation and corporate and entrepreneurial training."

Simone has been a featured business success expert on WCBS News radio's Wall Street Journal and Opening Bell report, as well as on MSNBC, ABC and FOX 5 TV.

Howard Raymond, FCA board president, said in the new release: “After 16 successful years, Jeanne Williams’ retirement truly marks the end of an era. We thank Jeanne for all she has done for FCA and wish her the best in retirement. We are excited to have Pattie join our organization and look forward to a promising new chapter for the Feeder Canal Alliance and the communities it serves.”

The Feeder Canal Alliance, a nonprofit formed in 1987, works to preserve, promote and protect the historic Glens Falls Feeder Canal and Towpath Trail, the last remaining original canal in New York state. The 7-mile linear park includes walking, running, biking and paddling the Feeder Canal, which flows from the Feeder Dam in Queensbury through Glens Falls and Hudson Falls and Kingsbury.