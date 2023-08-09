The Feeder Canal Alliance wants to move its priority list of maintenance projects for the canal and towpath higher on the New York State Canal Corp.’s priority list. The alliance says the state group is ignoring some of the infrastructure maintenance and repair needs of the roughly 200-year-old canal.

Pattie Simone, the executive director of the alliance, says she hopes her group can work more closely with the Canal Corp.

“We feel like we’re at a pivotal moment,” Simone said during a recent tour of two locations along the canal.

The group is getting more volunteers, and about 100,000 people use the Feeder Canal Towpath annually. People love to walk the towpath trail or kayak in the canal, Simone said. Bird watchers flock to it.

Simone said, what they need “more importantly is to partner with the Canal Corp. people to get us on the priority list.”

Howard Raymond, the president of the group's board, said that the Canal Corporation owns the canal and much of the property surrounding it. The alliance owns some but cares for more than they own. Often they cannot act without approval from the Canal Corp.

“We’re the stewards of it,” he said. “We’re here and ready to go.”

The Canal Corp.’s Shane Mahar said he understood there was some tension between the two groups but said they have had a long-standing relationship including a permit that allows the alliance to do some work on corporate property without a formal request.

Both have had leadership changes recently, and Mahar faulted that for some of the misunderstanding. A new corporation head in the Champlain Canalway, Mike Coon, has taken over, and Simone was named executive director of the canal this year after Jeanne Williams retired.

“I was told that we have a meeting this afternoon with some of the folks up there regarding our roles and responsibilities…I would say it’s an ongoing conversation,” Mahar said on Tuesday Aug. 8. He sees the talks as a "reset," but at many points said he believe answers could be found.

“We value our relationship with the Feeder Canal Alliance people,” he said.

Local resident Patrick Morris reached out to The Post-Star last week with photos of trees blocking the canal near Haviland Cove.

“Walking the trail from the bridge towards downtown there are trees down (in the canal) everywhere. It has (gone) from a jewel of the city to a neglected waterway,” he wrote. The Post-Star shot photos on Friday of the downed tree.

Morris said that he attempted to reach the Canal Corporation, but nothing had been done. When asked directly about this issue, Mahar said the corporation is responsible for trees in the waterway. He said he would look into the problem. Morris wrote back later in the day that he saw an official-looking truck heading to the scene.

The towpath that the alliance cleans and cares for was the path that mules and people used to drag long, narrow barges along the feeder canal. Now, it is a largely flat path used by cyclists, pedestrians and joggers.

Along the canal in Hudson Falls are coal silos recently given to the alliance by the Touba family. The alliance has turned the silos into museum and educational spaces.

However, the alliance wants more to happen, such as improvements at the Five Combines Locks in Kingsbury.

That series of locks drop the canal about 130 feet over just a few hundred yards. The locks have not been functional for decades and are overgrown with small trees and bushes. The bridges over the locks have been closed off, and brush and over growth on one side has overtaken paths and a sluice run of water.

“We’re looking forward to what can be,” Simone said at the Five Combines site, but it requires that the Feeder Canal rise on the priority list.

“We own the infrastructure and are responsible for the big repairs,” Mahar said, but “every year, there is competing priorities.”

He added that the bridges at the Five Combines were installed by the alliance, and it is his belief that they were not maintained properly. He said the state has a $140 million annual budget for 524 miles of commercially active, navigable canalways. The Feeder Canal is on the list, but navigable canals take priority.

The corporation and their owner, the New York Power Authority, first look at repairs that would save lives and property, often fixing locks or dams near private property first.

With the “reset” of the relationship between the alliance and the state, Mahar said he is hopeful that the discussions will result in action items soon for Feeder Canal repairs.

“We’re going to get there. I wouldn’t lose hope yet,” he said.