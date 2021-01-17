Feed the Frontlines project returns for Round 2

Jacque Ecuyer wants front-line workers to know that people haven’t forgotten about them.

Ecuyer is bringing back Feed the Frontlines, a project that raises money to purchase food from local restaurants and stores and delivers the food to essential personnel in the community.

“They have a right to feel that way," Ecuyer said, "because I think we have forgotten about them in a certain sense.”

The program, an offshoot of Ecuyer’s nonprofit group, 4S4Life, began in April, when first responders, police officers, nurses and doctors were overwhelmed with the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections.

Ecuyer purchased and delivered food for two months. As the curve lowered in the summer, the program stopped.

But with the new local spike in coronavirus cases, Ecuyer decided it was time to once again feed the front-liners, who have been fighting this pandemic for 10 months.

“With the spike in COVID and the things that are going on right now, people I’ve talked to, especially in the health care field, our doctors and nurses, sort of feel like, not underappreciated, but sort of like we forgot about them,” Ecuyer said.

Ecuyer said his goal is to build their morale once again.