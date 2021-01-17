Feed the Frontlines project returns for Round 2

Jacque Ecuyer wants front-line workers to know that people haven’t forgotten about them.
Ecuyer is bringing back Feed the Frontlines, a project that raises money to purchase food from local restaurants and stores and delivers the food to essential personnel in the community.
“They have a right to feel that way," Ecuyer said, "because I think we have forgotten about them in a certain sense.”
The program, an offshoot of Ecuyer’s nonprofit group, 4S4Life, began in April, when first responders, police officers, nurses and doctors were overwhelmed with the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections.
Ecuyer purchased and delivered food for two months. As the curve lowered in the summer, the program stopped.
But with the new local spike in coronavirus cases, Ecuyer decided it was time to once again feed the front-liners, who have been fighting this pandemic for 10 months.
“With the spike in COVID and the things that are going on right now, people I’ve talked to, especially in the health care field, our doctors and nurses, sort of feel like, not underappreciated, but sort of like we forgot about them,” Ecuyer said.
Ecuyer said his goal is to build their morale once again.
“And not only that,” he continued, “make sure that they’re eating somewhat healthy to keep their immune systems boosted and keep them on the front lines where we truly need them.”
Ecuyer made his first delivery Friday evening, bringing food from Bean’s Country Store in Queensbury to the third shift of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
He also delivered drawings and handmade thank-you cards created by Queensbury students in Nicole Enny-Tully’s fifth-grade class.
“Many of our essential workers are overworked and stressed to the max right now,” Enny-Tully said. “So happy that they will have a healthy meal, and we’re glad the kids can help bring them a smile.”
The project is threefold in that it also helps local small businesses, which Enny-Tully called a “win all around.”
“Our kids learn to think about and take care of others,” she said. “Front-liners know that they are being thought of, which hopefully reduces their stress level, and small businesses that are struggling can keep their doors open.”
Donations to Feed the Frontlines can be made by visiting or calling Glens Falls National Bank.
Ecuyer is also looking for nominations for front-line staff that deserve a delivery. Nominations can be sent via Facebook Messenger to 4S4Life or Ecuyer.
“Anybody can be nominated,” Ecuyer said. “Anyone that you think is out there doing a front-line type service, you nominate them and we’ll make sure that they’re taken care of.”
He is willing to deliver food to post office employees, grocery stores, truck drivers and UPS employees.
He is also looking for more local restaurants to participate. He said small businesses are the backbone of the community.
“I just think it’s time,” Ecuyer said. “Ten months is a long time, and I think they’re worn down. They’re beat up physically and mentally, and this will definitely build a little morale and keep them going.”