Warren County Sheriff Bud York got an unexpected piece of correspondence in the mail the other day: A letter from the federal government telling him he didn't break the law.
York had no idea he had been accused of violating the so-called Hatch Act, which limits what political action some government employees can pursue.
Someone filed a complaint with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, alleging he may have broken the law earlier this year by endorsing his then-undersheriff, Shawn Lamouree, as Lamouree ran against sheriff's Maj. James LaFarr for the Republican line in a primary election.
LaFarr won the primary, and Lamouree has since halted his campaign.
York is not running for re-election, and he announced in February that he was supporting Lamouree, who had been his second-in-command for seven years. The complaint centered on a quote York gave in an unspecified news article on the race, in which he said he was supporting Lamouree because he was "better suited" for the job.
The Office of Special Counsel opined that York's status as an elected official allows him to be involved in political activity.
Many sheriffs endorse candidates in elections, locally and around the state.
You have free articles remaining.
York said he was angry to find out that someone had made a complaint without basic research that would have shown there was no violation.
"I checked the Hatch Act before I did anything as sheriff politically and knew I was legally able to support a candidate," York said. "I certainly am not looking to ever tarnish the office of sheriff."
LaFarr said he didn't make the complaint, nor did he know who did. He said he knew York was within his rights to endorse in the race.
"No one shared with me that they made the complaint," he said.
LaFarr has handled internal affairs and disciplinary matters with the Sheriff's Office for years and said he is "well-versed" in what the Hatch Act allows.
York, a former State Police senior investigator who is finishing his third term as sheriff, said he believed the fact that someone wasted the federal agency's time was a reflection of the societal political issues that have led him to want out of elected office.
"This is why I can’t wait to be out of the political arena," he said. "It seems that there are always those people who are running or supporting someone for a position who will say and do anything to secure the win. From Washington to Albany and to Warren County, it is becoming increasingly mean-spirited in all elections. We have lost our decency."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.