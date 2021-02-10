Feds reach out to local doctor who saved nursing home residents with antibody infusions

Once Gara knew he had an outbreak on his hands, it still wasn’t simple to get the residents infused. He needed IV pumps — which are supposed to be quarantined after each use with a COVID-positive patient, even if the next patient also has the virus — and he needed to create a sterile room in which to set up the pumps. All that was better than the alternative, though. Saratoga Hospital sent workers to the nursing home to hand-deliver the infusion vials so that he would not have to transport multiple sick, elderly people to the hospital.

Gara also participated in a White House call Sunday about new research regarding the virus.

He’s not sure how much he can offer to the overall conversation, particularly about new research, but he’s glad to be a part of it.

“It is exciting because this sharing of info will help push the ball forward faster,” he said.

He learned about the monoclonal antibodies by following the research as studies were published. That’s why he knew that researchers believed they needed to be infused immediately. He spent an urgent Saturday at Fort Hudson, waiting for a delivery of antibodies and then setting up the infusions because he knew time was of the essence.

