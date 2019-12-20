Federal reimbursement coming for counties' storm damage

The federal government has granted New York's request to declare parts of the state a "disaster" from the Halloween rain and windstorm, which will result in 75 percent federal reimbursement for public infrastructure repairs.
Warren, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties are among 18 that met the threshold for damage that qualifies them for funding to help pay for repairs.
The counties were notified Friday morning that the reimbursement would be coming for tens of millions of dollars in damage around the Adirondacks and central New York. Amy Drexel, Warren County's deputy emergency services coordinator, informed county supervisors of the news Friday.
"This is very good news," Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said Friday. "That's a very great Christmas present for towns that had significant damage."
Had the application for a disaster declaration not been granted, the cost of repairs would have been absorbed solely by local taxpayers.
The storm Oct. 31-Nov. 1 brought an estimated 5 to 7 inches of rain to parts of the southern Adirondacks and central New York in less than 24 hours, creating major flooding and washing out major state roads around the Adirondacks.
Towns in northern and western Warren County, southern Essex and eastern Hamilton counties were hardest hit locally.
You have free articles remaining.
U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga said in a prepared statement that she was "grateful to President Trump for responding quickly to my push for a major disaster declaration for the North Country following the devastating Halloween storm."
She said she "worked with state and local officials to initiate a joint preliminary damage assessment in order to access FEMA funds to rebuild our communities, and sent a letter to President (Donald) Trump asking that he take our request seriously."
Warren County suffered an estimated $4.5 million in damage to roads, bridges and public infrastructure, while Essex County officials concluded damage there was about $4 million.
Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said repairs to roads owned by the county could amount to up to $1.8 million. Supervisors and officials from the towns of Johnsburg, Horicon, Hague and Chester estimated damages to their town roads and infrastructure at $200,000 to $400,000 as of earlier this month.
Repairs are still continuing; Hajos said Thirteenth Lake Road in Johnsburg, one of the hardest hit, was tentatively scheduled to reopen next week. Other work won't be finalized until the spring.
Through FEMA's Public Assistance program, reimbursement can be received for activities such as debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repairing and rebuilding of publicly-owned infrastructure, including roads, public schools, bridges, parks, hospitals, police stations, fire houses, water and waste water treatment facilities and other public facilities.
Hajos said the declaration also opens up funding for "hazard mitigation" for potential problem areas that have been identified.
An application for possible aid for federal assistance for private property owners was still pending, Hajos said.
The state request for aid detailed how 18 homes were destroyed, 135 sustained major damage, 136 sustained minor damage and 110 were "otherwise affected" by the storm.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com