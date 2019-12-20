Federal reimbursement coming for counties' storm damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga said in a prepared statement that she was "grateful to President Trump for responding quickly to my push for a major disaster declaration for the North Country following the devastating Halloween storm."

She said she "worked with state and local officials to initiate a joint preliminary damage assessment in order to access FEMA funds to rebuild our communities, and sent a letter to President (Donald) Trump asking that he take our request seriously."

Warren County suffered an estimated $4.5 million in damage to roads, bridges and public infrastructure, while Essex County officials concluded damage there was about $4 million.

Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said repairs to roads owned by the county could amount to up to $1.8 million. Supervisors and officials from the towns of Johnsburg, Horicon, Hague and Chester estimated damages to their town roads and infrastructure at $200,000 to $400,000 as of earlier this month.

Repairs are still continuing; Hajos said Thirteenth Lake Road in Johnsburg, one of the hardest hit, was tentatively scheduled to reopen next week. Other work won't be finalized until the spring.