Federal money will help Albany airport expand

COLONIE — Late Wednesday morning, the line of travelers waiting to pass through the security checkpoint at Albany International Airport stretched most of the way across the pedestrian bridge to the garage.

Backups at the checkpoint were common at the airport before COVID-19 limited air travel in 2020, and it has been happening more often in 2021.

Also Wednesday morning, nearly below the pedestrian bridge, a solution to the logjam was heralded:

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., announced $28 million would be coming to the airport as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill he negotiated to Senate passage last week with significant Republican support.

Albany International Airport will use the money for a massive expansion of its second-story security check-in area, which was built before the Sept. 11 attacks; to expand the airport's cargo area, which has proved lucrative during the pandemic, when e-commerce boomed; and to add an aircraft maintenance building for private aircraft, to increase a revenue stream that is capped now by lack of space.

Albany County Airport Authority CEO Philip Calderone said the price tag on the three projects hasn't been determined, but it will be significantly more than $28 million.