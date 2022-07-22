Federal grant awarded to improve broadband service at Washington County Fairgrounds

EASTON — The Washington County Fair will receive nearly $500,000 to improve broadband service at the fairgrounds.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

“We’re still kind of in shock,” said Rebecca Breese, the fair’s co-general manager, about the recent announcement. “It will have an effect on businesses (at the fair) and opportunities for the fairgrounds. It’s honestly vast — there are all kinds of things we can do now.”

Although the fair has some broadband access, it primarily serves the fair office. Elsewhere on the grounds, service is poor. During fair week, when vendors are trying to complete credit card sales and visitors and exhibitors are on laptops and cellphones, even the office’s connection “slows way down,” Breese said in a June interview.

Earlier this year, the fair applied for funding to install 15,000 feet of conduit pathways for copper and fiber-optic cables across the fairground’s 136 acres. The conduits will be laid in trenches 4 feet deep and 4 feet across. The conduits will follow existing paths around the property, similar to the fair’s electrical and water lines. A contractor will be chosen through a bidding process.

The grant requires a match, but Breese declined to say how much or how the fair would raise the funds. She cited fair policy on not discussing its finances.

The project won’t interfere with fair week, which is Aug. 22-28. Groundbreaking is expected in September.

“It will bring us into the 21st century,” Breese said.

More and more events at the fair require a robust internet connection, from educational programs to the Remote Area Medical clinic coming in September. For example, the fair livestreams cattle judging during fair week.

“Now the pictures won’t be pixelated and the service won’t go down multiple times,” Breese said.