Federal funding secured for new bridge to former dewatering plant property in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency is set to receive a $600,000 grant to help build a permanent bridge on the access road leading to the former dewatering plant.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced the funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission for the project.

The funding will used to replace the temporary bridge leading to the site with a permanent one. It will also be used for engineering services to expand the municipal wastewater system to the park to improve the marketability of the land.

The goal is to attract business to about 80 acres of developable land.

Stefanik wrote a letter of support of this specific project.

Michael Bittel, president and CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and secretary and treasurer for the IDA, thanked the congresswoman for the funding. He said it would help upgrade the park’s ability to attract more jobs and a higher tax base for the region.

Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, who is chairman of the IDA board, said the park has untapped potential.