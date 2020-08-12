Federal funding made available to counties for emergency management

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the availability of federal funding for counties to assist with planning and operational readiness for disasters.
The federal government awarded $15.1 million to New York via the Emergency Management Performance Grant, the Governor's Office announced by news release.
"Whether its fighting against an invisible enemy like COVID-19, or helping communities withstand the dangers of extreme weather, local governments play a critical role in emergency management and we need to make every effort to support our local partners and help ensure they have the resources they need to keep New Yorkers safe," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a prepared statement. "With this funding in hand, our local partners will now be better positioned to protect the communities they serve no matter what this new reality throws at us."
According to the news release, 51 percent of the funding equaling $7.7 million will go toward the state's emergency management with the remaining $7.4 million being made available to counties based on population.
Local counties are earmarked for the following amounts:
- Essex County, $19,493;
- Hamilton County, $6,780;
- Saratoga County, $85,844;
- Warren County, $29,189 and
- Washington County, $28,272.
In order to access the funding, local awardees must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their own readiness and response capabilities to address all hazards. Projects should also focus on addressing any efforts identified by FEMA as needing national improvement. This includes logistics and distribution management and evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.
The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will administer the funding on behalf of FEMA.
