Federal funding aids local governments

Local governments are working to allocate federal funding to help recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson has only been on the Warren County American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee for a short time.

He became the chairman after Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan resigned from her position on Jan. 18.

Warren County has $12.4 million in federal ARPA funding. But Dickinson said that there are specific guidelines on how municipalities can spend the money and what they can spend it on.

Dickinson said that he has around 20 papers filled with potential project ideas from the other members of the committee.

The committee has worked with Ryan Moore, the county administrator, to figure out which projects are eligible for the federal funds, but Dickinson said that once they figured that out, the guidelines were changed. He feels that the committee is taking up too much of Moore’s time.

Dickinson said the process has “stalled in place.”

Dickinson wants to follow the template set by Saratoga County and hire a private consultant to go through project proposals and figure out which ones qualify for the funding.

“I think that’s what we need to do at Warren County,” he said. “I think we need somebody to come in and give us some guidance.”

Dickinson said that the process of bringing this idea to the committee for discussion, then bringing it to the Board of Supervisors to have it decide on it, could take two to three months before they could hire a private consultant.

He suggested that bringing this to the board for its February meeting may be too short notice. If it were brought to the board for its meeting in March, the board would only give approval for the committee to go out with a request for bids.

It would then take time for the request to be sent out and to have people submit their bids.

After that, the committee would make a recommendation of hire, which would be brought to the board for approval.

Once someone is hired, it would take time for them to go through the projects and figure out which projects qualify.

“If we are in the position to give the money away next January, I’d be happy,” Dickinson said.

Warren County created a website with a form for people to submit project ideas for consideration. Submission does not guarantee funding, and members of the ARPA Advisory Committee may reach out for additional information about proposals.

Residents can find the form at https://public.warrencountyny.gov/home/ARPA2Survey.a5w.

Glens Falls upgrades infrastructure, helps businesses and nonprofits

The city of Glens Falls qualified for about $12 million in ARPA funds from the federal government.

Mayor Bill Collins said that he was grateful that the city was able to receive those funds.

“We got more than we would have thought,” he said. “We’re the only city in Warren County, so we got more than many of the surrounding towns or villages.”

Collins said the city received half of the allotted $12 million last year, and used around 70% of it for infrastructure problems that needed to be resolved.

“We used it for major water infrastructure projects like Dix Avenue,” he said.

The city also was able to give some of the funding to local businesses that were impacted by the pandemic and area nonprofits as well.

Collins noted that the city was able to use some of the funds to recover from losses it experienced during the pandemic.

“We didn’t have to lay anybody off, we didn’t have to put people out on furlough. We were able to continue offering services that we offer,” he said.

The city expects to receive the second half of the federal funding in May, and Collins said that the plan is to use it for similar things.

“Make sure it goes right into the community to help recover from COVID-related deficiencies,” he said.

