Federal assistance centers open for those affected by Halloween storm

The U.S. Small Business Administration has set up "disaster outreach centers" to help those in the region who suffered damage to homes or businesses in the Halloween rain and windstorm last fall.

The SBA will have staff at Schroon Public Library on Leland Avenue in Schroon Lake through 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, and at Lake Pleasant Public Library on Route 8 in Speculator through the close of business March 12.

The declaration covers, Essex, Herkimer and Oneida counties and the adjacent counties of Clinton, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oswego, Otsego, Saint Lawrence, Warren and Washington.

“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets,” said SBA’s District Director Bernard Paprocki.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

