FBI seeks public's help investigating 'suspicious' disappearance of woman with Glens Falls ties

The FBI and Nashua Police Department want the public’s help in investigating what authorities consider the suspicious disappearance last year of a New Hampshire woman who has ties to Glens Falls.

April Jean Bailey was last seen in the early evening hours of Jan. 15, 2020, leaving her apartment at 45 Lynn St. in Nashua, New Hampshire, to carry out the trash. At the time, she was wearing slippers, black sweatpants and a big black jacket with fur around the hood, according to a news release from the FBI.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities would not say what type of connection Bailey, a mother of three children, has to the Glens Falls area. She also has ties to Boston.

She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has long black hair and blue eyes. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a tattoo of the word “Damien” on her right ankle.

“We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding April’s disappearance, and any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We thank those who have already provided information and we urge other members of our community to come forward so we can bring April home to her family.”