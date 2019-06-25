WILTON — The FBI was searching a turbine business on Old Gick Road in Wilton, owned by the well-known Riggi family.
Agents from the FBI, Homeland Security and the Department of Commerce were there on Tuesday morning, armed with a search warrant. However, they did not say what they were looking for.
The name of the company is Turbine Services Limited. It has a Saratoga Springs mailing address, but it's in the town of Wilton. According to the company website, they sell parts for turbines to companies all over the world. Turbines are used to provide energy around the globe, including places where there is not traditional energy infrastructure.
The company is owned by twin brothers Ron and Vince Riggi, who were seen outside the business talking to investigators on Tuesday afternoon.
The Riggis are well known in Saratoga Springs social and philanthropic circles, sitting on boards and donating large sums of money to charities.
Ron and his wife, Michele, are known for owning and caring for more than three-dozen dogs at the mansion they own on North Broadway. There was no apparent activity there during the day on Tuesday, but the feds were at their business.
