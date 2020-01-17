Father continues digging as son's disappearance hits six years

But when no remains could be found after searches of the river and its banks, the case transitioned to a criminal investigation, headed by Vermont State Police because Schaff was last seen walking into Vermont.

Schaff had lived in Granville and had extensive family ties there. He spent the hours before his disappearance drinking at what was then known as The Riverside Pub in Granville, getting in a fight with another patron before he left. That patron has been investigated by police, but has not been accused of involvement in the disappearance.

The rumor mill has swirled in the years since as police periodically search flooded stone quarries in the region as well as woods and fields. There have been no indications he is still alive.

Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico said investigators received a few tips last year, which led to some searches that included diving at quarries. But they did not turn up any evidence, and he said police still don’t know what happened to Schaff. No persons of interest or suspects have been identified, he said.

“It’s still a very active investigation,” he said. “We still get calls from time to time and we follow up on all of them. Hopefully it will lead to something.”