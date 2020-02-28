Father charged after baby dies in Greenwich apartment

GREENWICH — The father of a 9-month-old boy who died in a Greenwich apartment in August was charged Thursday with endangering the boy's welfare by not checking on him for 15 hours before he died.

David J. Lewis, 31, of Fort Edward, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, in connection with the death on Aug. 7 of Spencer Lewis.

An autopsy found that the baby died from pneumonia, and an investigation by State Police found that he had been put in a chair, swaddled and left alone for 15 hours while Lewis and the mother, Andrea R. Benway, slept.

Authorities said Benway, who is serving an unrelated prison term, will be charged as well.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the child died during a period of time when he was left alone in the family's Academy Street apartment.

He said there was an extensive investigation into the death by State Police, Cambridge-Greenwich Police and the District Attorney's Office that included an autopsy and forensic pathology review.

Jordan said police and his office looked into whether homicide charges were warranted, but determined the couple's actions did not rise to the level of criminal negligence.