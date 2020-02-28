Father charged after baby dies in Greenwich apartment

GREENWICH — The father of a 9-month-old boy who died in a Greenwich apartment in August was charged Thursday with endangering the boy's welfare by not checking on him for 15 hours before he died.
David J. Lewis, 31, of Fort Edward, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, in connection with the death on Aug. 7 of Spencer Lewis.
An autopsy found that the baby died from pneumonia, and an investigation by State Police found that he had been put in a chair, swaddled and left alone for 15 hours while Lewis and the mother, Andrea R. Benway, slept.
Authorities said Benway, who is serving an unrelated prison term, will be charged as well.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the child died during a period of time when he was left alone in the family's Academy Street apartment.
He said there was an extensive investigation into the death by State Police, Cambridge-Greenwich Police and the District Attorney's Office that included an autopsy and forensic pathology review.
Jordan said police and his office looked into whether homicide charges were warranted, but determined the couple's actions did not rise to the level of criminal negligence.
"We weren't able to make a causal connection between their actions and the child's death," Jordan said.
Spencer was a twin who was born prematurely and spent an extensive amount of time in Albany Medical Center before his death.
Lewis, who is a registered sex offender with a lengthy criminal record, was released, pending prosecution in Greenwich Village Court. He faces up to a year in Washington County Jail if convicted.
It could not be determined Friday whether he was being represented by counsel.
Benway, 31, of Fort Edward, has not yet been charged because she is in Bedford Correctional Facility in Westchester County, serving an unrelated prison sentence for a grand larceny conviction in Warren County Court. That conviction stemmed from the theft of $1,200 in merchandise from the Walmart store on Quaker Ridge Road in Queensbury.
She had been sentenced to probation in that case, but violated the probation by getting arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.
Jordan said she will be brought to Greenwich from prison in the coming weeks to be charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com