Fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident in Glens Falls no longer considered hit-and-run

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department announced Thursday that Sunday's fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that took the life of Nina Dever, a 71-year-old city resident, is no longer considered a hit-and-run.

The driver was identified as a 41-year-old Stony Creek man who was traveling from Stony Creek and driving through Glens Falls to get to his place of employment in South Glens Falls, according to police.

Police said the name of the driver is not being released at this time because the incident remains under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed.

The call originated as a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident, and police said that it was initially reported by a witness that a black truck had been involved in the accident but left the scene.

Police responded to the call at 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said it was determined that the Stony Creek man remained on the scene and rendered assistance as officers arrived, and the driver was not aware that he had been involved in the accident.

The witness on scene never indicated that the Stony Creek man or his vehicle were involved, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Dever was walking with another pedestrian in the eastbound lane on Broad Street. Police described the roadway as dark with streetlights at the time of the incident.

Dever was struck by a dark-colored, mid-size SUV from behind and the other pedestrian was not hit, according to police.

Police said the Stony Creek man did stop after the accident and rendered medical assistance with a passer-by prior to medical personnel and police arriving on scene.

Dever was later pronounced deceased as a result of her injuries.

The Stony Creek man has been cooperative with law enforcement and the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

