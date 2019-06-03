WILMINGTON — One person died in a Saturday morning house fire on Springfield Road, according to State Police.
The fire was reported just after 9 a.m. in a multi-home apartment building at 1158 Springfield, officials said. One person was reported to be trapped inside.
Firefighters from several departments found a fully involved fire, and after the flames were extinguished the remains of Brittany Barney, 37, were found.
Essex County Coroner Francis Whitelaw went to the scene and authorized removal of the victim’s body to the Albany Medical Center where an autopsy will be performed Monday.
The initial findings suggest a fire originated on the ground floor of the apartment building and spread throughout the two-story structure.
The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office as well as local, county, and state fire personnel.
