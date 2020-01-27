Fatal crash victim identified, was officer on way home from work

KINGSBURY — Police said icy roads played a part in the Sunday morning crash that killed a Fort Edward man and injured two others.
Jacobi Matthews, 23, was headed south on Route 4 around 7:25 a.m. when he lost control of a Toyota sedan and slid into the oncoming lane. The crash occurred in a dip in the highway where Bond Creek crosses the road just north of the Waite Road intersection, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Matthews was a state corrections officer who had just finished a shift at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock. He was a native of the Buffalo area who was living in Fort Edward after taking a local prison assignment with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He was a corrections officer trainee who was hired by DOCCS last July.
Sheriff's Senior Investigator Kristen Hardy said Matthews slid on slick pavement and his car was sideways in the northbound lane when it collided with a pickup driven by Lonny Madison, 64, of Kingsbury. Madison and a passenger in his vehicle, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries.
Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene.
"He had just gotten out of work," Hardy said.
The crash happened after a morning where rain turned to freezing rain in parts of the region, and roads became icy when temperatures dropped early Sunday. Police around the region dealt with numerous accidents on Sunday, before the temperature warmed above 32 degrees.
Sheriff's Capt. Tony LeClaire said the dip in the highway where the crash occurred has had issues in the past with colder temperatures lingering longer than on other nearby sections of the road.
A section of Route 4 between Waite and Geer roads was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash and wreckers removed debris.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com