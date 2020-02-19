Fatal crash manslaughter defendant weighing plea deal offer

QUEENSBURY — The central New York man who allegedly killed a Brant Lake man during a high-speed chase last fall is mulling a plea deal offer that would send him to state prison for up to 15 years.
Skyler C. Crouse was in Warren County Court for pretrial hearings Wednesday, and initial plea deal discussions were outlined.
Crouse is mulling a plea deal offer that would require guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter and attempted first-degree assault, with a sentence of between 10 and 15 years on the attempted assault charge and 5 to 15 years for manslaughter. The sentences would be served concurrently.
Warren County Judge John Hall said "negotiations" were ongoing, and he adjourned the case until Feb. 26.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said his office has involved the family of victim Joseph Turcotte in the plea discussions, but he had no further comment as of Wednesday.
Crouse's lawyer, Matt Chauvin, said his client is considering a plea offer. He said he could not predict whether Crouse will accept it, but he did say Crouse is remorseful about Turcotte's death.
"This is not someone without a conscience or a heart," he said.
Crouse, 30, has pleaded not guilty to a 12-count indictment for the Sept. 26 high-speed chase on the Northway that claimed the life of the Brant Lake resident Turcotte. State Police tried to stop him for driving 93 mph in a construction zone near Exit 18, and he fled north at speeds of up to 111 mph.
You have free articles remaining.
Police used tire deflation devices on the rented Chevrolet pickup he drove just before Exit 25, and Crouse drove off the highway and slammed into a pickup driven by Turcotte on the Exit 25 off ramp.
Turcotte, a renowned boat builder and Horicon Planning Board member, died at the crash scene. Crouse tried to flee on foot, but was arrested nearby by State Police.
Crouse faces up to 25 years for the assault and manslaughter charges, as well as possible consecutive counts for lesser charges such as reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing of a police officer.
Crouse was also in court Wednesday for arguments on a motion on whether he should have to submit a DNA sample for comparison to DNA found in the truck he is accused of driving.
Chauvin argued against the request, saying it was not made within the specified time period. But Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the motion was made within the proper time frame.
Hall reserved decision on the request.
Hall also said Chauvin is trying to determine whether Crouse is a U.S. or Canadian citizen, as his immigration status and ability to be in the U.S. would be affected by any convictions if he is not a citizen.
Crouse is a native of Akwesasne in the Mohawk Nation on the U.S.-Canadian border. Asked for his address in court on Wednesday, he told Hall he was from Akwesasne, though during his last court appearance he said he was from Nedrow in Onondaga County. State Police said he has had addresses around upstate New York and in Akwesasne over the years.
Police said he had a Canadian driver's license on the day of the crash, and Chauvin said it was unclear what his immigration status is.
"Your situation is a little more complicated than most," Hall said.
Crouse is being held in Warren County Jail pending further court action.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com