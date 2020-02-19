Fatal crash manslaughter defendant weighing plea deal offer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police used tire deflation devices on the rented Chevrolet pickup he drove just before Exit 25, and Crouse drove off the highway and slammed into a pickup driven by Turcotte on the Exit 25 off ramp.

Turcotte, a renowned boat builder and Horicon Planning Board member, died at the crash scene. Crouse tried to flee on foot, but was arrested nearby by State Police.

Crouse faces up to 25 years for the assault and manslaughter charges, as well as possible consecutive counts for lesser charges such as reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

Crouse was also in court Wednesday for arguments on a motion on whether he should have to submit a DNA sample for comparison to DNA found in the truck he is accused of driving.

Chauvin argued against the request, saying it was not made within the specified time period. But Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the motion was made within the proper time frame.

Hall reserved decision on the request.

Hall also said Chauvin is trying to determine whether Crouse is a U.S. or Canadian citizen, as his immigration status and ability to be in the U.S. would be affected by any convictions if he is not a citizen.