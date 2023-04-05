ARGYLE — A fire that took the life of an Argyle man on Sunday remains under investigation.

Firefighters from multiple area companies responded to 3004 Aarons Way just after 4 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Police discovered 42-year-old Graham R. Keech deceased in the area of the home damaged by the fire.

Trooper Stephanie O’Neil, state police spokeswoman, said the investigation is ongoing. The fire appears to have originated in the back southeast corner of the home.

Fire officials said previously that the house had been added onto and it appeared it was in the garage area where the blaze started.

An autopsy was performed on Keech on Monday and the results are pending, according to O’Neil.

There was no word on a cause of the fire. She did not have a timetable for when the investigation would be completed.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes but spent several more hours overhauling the scene.

On Tuesday, the single-family ranch home was heavily damaged, with part of the wall collapsed and windows blown out. Debris littered the ground.

Neighbors did not know Keech well. Josh Janke said he had not seen him recently and thought he may have gone to visit family in Florida. Janke said his father had spoken with him about getting the dirt road paved.