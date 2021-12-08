Farrell, Putorti to stay in NY-21 race despite Dem chairs endorsing Castelli

WHITEHALL — Matthew Putorti and Brigid “Bridie” Farrell, two of the Democrats in the race for Congress in New York’s 21st District, are forging ahead with their campaigns despite the recent coalescence of local parties around a competitor.

On Monday, 11 of the 12 Democratic committee chairs for the counties in NY-21 announced their endorsement of Matt Castelli, another candidate running in the Democratic primary for next year’s congressional election.

This comes just weeks after Castelli earned the endorsement of the St. Lawrence County Democrats Subcommittee to Elect and the Hamilton County Democratic Committee.

On Tuesday, Putorti released a statement affirming his intentions to stay in the race, despite the apparent near-universal party support for his opponent. The Democratic committee chair for Putorti’s native Washington County was the only NY-21 county chair not to endorse Castelli on Monday.

“I believe in the primary process and I have every confidence in Democratic voters to pick the strongest possible nominee to defeat Elise Stefanik,” he said.

Tuesday afternoon, Farrell released a statement making a similar declaration.

“Competition makes you better — it makes you sharper,” she said. “Primaries are healthy because they give voters choices.”

“When people tell the voters to sit down, that’s when I stand up,” she added. “That’s exactly what I’m going to continue to do in this race.”

Putorti said he believes voters should hear from every candidate in forums, debates and future campaign events before the primary next June.

In his statement, Putorti criticized the party establishment’s early support of Castelli.

“It is unclear why a handful of party bosses seek to deprive Democrats from a say in who represents them in the general election,” he said.

Farrell similarly said the party leaders early endorsements only serve to shut voters out of the decision-making process.

“This is a moment that we should be trying to bring more people into the process, not shutting them out,” she said.

For their part, the party leadership has said Castelli presents the best chance to unseat incumbent Stefanik, with the strongest fundraising numbers among the Democratic slate and what they say is a broadening base of support.

Corey Decillis, chair of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee, said the party chairs’ intention was to rally behind one candidate who presented as the strongest, to give them the most time possible to assemble and ramp up a campaign to unseat Stefanik, whose multimillion-dollar fundraising machine outpaces all of her opponents many times over.

“The initial conversation was, we really wanted to alleviate a primary,” Decillis said Tuesday. “Obviously, we can’t make the other candidates drop out, it’s their right to run, that’s the democratic process.”

Putorti said he is looking forward to appearing on the primary ballot in June, likely against Castelli and Farrell.

There are two more candidates in the race. Ezra Watson, of Wilton, Saratoga County, and a Jefferson County man, Keith Sherill.

Sherill has filed paperwork to run but has not established a public campaign. Neither candidate has announced their intentions for the race following Castelli’s endorsements.

“I look forward to a robust primary campaign,” Putorti said. “No one is entitled to the nomination and I will be working to earn every vote.”

