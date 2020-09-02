Farmworkers concerned about possible overtime increases

Farmers argue the bill’s overtime requirements put them at an unfair disadvantage and threaten to drive down profits, exacerbating the decline in the state’s agricultural industry.

New York is the third largest dairy producer in the country, behind California and Wisconsin. The industry accounts for $2.7 billion in business and employed nearly 26,000 people as of 2017, according to the state's Farm Bureau.

But farms have been closing in recent years, a result of unstable markets and increased costs, said Jeff Williams, public policy director for the Farm Bureau.

Williams said he understands the "sentiment" behind the legislation on farm wages, but said the law doesn't take into account the long hours and take-it-or-leave-it pricing structure of the industry.

“Farms aren’t factories. You don’t get to run three shifts in a controlled environment and you don’t get to set your price in agricultural. You’re a price taker,” he said.

The Farm Bureau sought to delay the law’s implementation so it could collect data to help farmers stay within the 60-hour threshold without cutting into profits.

But that never happened.