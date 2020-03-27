Farmers take precautions during coronavirus pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're in a spot we've never been before, and there's some uncertainty about how quick things will rebound and get back into whatever the new normal is," he said.

Patterson isn't the only Cayuga County-area farmer dealing with uncertainty. Ray Lockwood, president of the Cayuga County Farm Bureau and co-owner of an Aurelius dairy farm with his son, said the pandemic has brought some challenges. The business has been making sure those on the farm, including its three employees, keep their clothes clean, wash their hands and have done their best to make sure they are healthy. Nobody has been shaking the hands of delivery or equipment service people who have come in.

Dairy price projections were good at the beginning of the year but have since dropped, Lockwood said, thanks to issues such as "the scarcity of product and people not being able to get out and shop and just the general panic." He said projections for products such as beans and corn are also not as favorable as they had been at the start of 2020. Going to a local machinery dealer is a lot more difficult than it used to be, he said, since people have been required to call ahead, adding that some parts stores aren't open and some parts don't have the same availability they used to. He said he has heard from other farmers about those same machinery issues and that others have been taking the same safety precautions.