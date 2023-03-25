GREENWICH — For farm toy enthusiasts, the Greenwich High School gymnasium was the destination Saturday as the Greenwich Future Farmers of America chapter hosted its 34th annual farm toy show. Toy-size John Deere, Farm-all, International Harvester, and Case farm equipment, from brand-new to well-loved, shared tables with toy cars and trucks, farm memorabilia and a little bit of almost anything else.

Mike and Doreen Winkelman of Moreau were displaying part of his collection of tandem double-axle dump trucks, with some vintage toys for sale.

“I had them as a kid,” Mike Winkelman said. “I chose tandem axle trucks to narrow my scope. I don’t have a big enough house for every kind of truck.”

Winkelman said he started collecting 10 years ago. “I get them at auctions, eBay, Etsy, Facebook, from other toy shows, and friends in the hobby,” he said. “I’m always searching.” He enjoys restoring and modifying the old trucks. “I like the history of them,” he said.

One of his prizes is a Soviet-era pink truck from Ukraine, acquired a few months ago.

“I wasn’t sure I’d be able to get that one out of the country,” Winkelman said.

John Deere dealer United Ag and Turf, which recently opened a retail center in Easton, donated door prizes and consignment items for the event’s farm toy auction. Employees Nick Lash and Rick Randles were staffing a long table full of miniature green-and-yellow tractors and farm equipment.

“We have everything John Deere for kids and kids at heart,” Lash said. “We’ve been doing this for five years. Every year, it just seems to get bigger and bigger.” Older people tend to go for the vintage toys while children like new 1:64 scale models, he said.

The United Ag and Turf shop carries both equipment and toys. “We’re a one-stop shop,” Lash said. “A farmer will come in for parts and his kid will leave with a toy.”

Two big farm dioramas were set up against the gym walls, reproducing agricultural landscapes with miniature barns, houses, fields, roads, tractors, trucks and animals. Todd Rossi, from Grand Gorge in Delaware County, had chosen an autumn scene with realistic cliffs and turning trees as his backdrop.

“I used to be on a farm,” Rossi said. “This is the way the farm was set up. It’s all rock there.”

It takes two hours to set up the 4-foot by 12-foot diorama, Rossi said, and he has an even bigger one at home. “I have so much joy doing this,” he said.

Surpluss Sisters Muriel and Doreen Gluck from Argyle were making pet and ID tags to order with their mobile engraving machine, named Ima. Their featured tag was a green “Farmers feed America” tag.

“We love what we do,” Doreen said. “Our slogan is, ‘You don’t need a dog to have tags.’”

After a two-year pandemic layoff, the sisters were happy to be attending events again. “We prefer fundraisers to vendor events,” Doreen said. “We love farmers, breast cancer events, seniors, and animals.” Last year they attended 110 events, she said.

Members of the Greenwich FFA chapter start planning the toy show in January, said chapter reporter Alyssa St. Mary, a junior at the school. Chapter vice president Kylie Lundberg was chair this year, organizing 10 to 15 FFA members to do registration, organize the food concession with the school cafeteria, coordinate vendors, make signs, set up Friday evening and staff the event.

“The students pretty much do everything,” said Lilyanne Berghorn, the chapter’s co-advisor. Along with United Ag and Tech, Capital Tractor donated door prizes and items for the auction. Capital Tractor also delivered tables donated for the day by the Washington County Fair, she said.

The toy show took two years off due to the pandemic. It returned last year in a scaled-down format.

“This is our first full year back,” said chapter president Noah Davis, a junior. Vendor numbers were back up to 45 to 50. FFA members were serving food, the pedal tractor pull was slated for noon and the 2 p.m. toy auction had about 100 lots waiting for bidders, Berghorn said.

Proceeds fund the chapter’s activities, including attending state and national conventions, its banquet in June, and sending members to Camp Oswegatchie in July, Davis said.

St. Mary said her favorite part of the toy show is the pedal tractor pull. “It’s so fun,” she said. “I like interacting with the kids and seeing how happy they are.”

Davis liked looking at the displays. “A lot of the value I don’t quite get,” he admitted, “but people have been collecting for decades and it’s really cool to see.”

The farm toy show “predates anyone here,” said chapter co-advisor Chris Kelly. “It has a life of its own. We put a lot of hard work into it, but we host it, and the people just show up.”