Farm-to-table dinner planned to benefit grassland birds organization
Farm-to-table dinner planned to benefit grassland birds organization

Pleasant Valley Farm

The "Farm Feast for Grassland Birds" fundraiser will be held at Argyle's Pleasant Valley Farm, seen here in this aerial photo, on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. It will feature chef-prepared locally grown food and a live bird of prey show.

 Provided photo

ARGYLE — The Grassland Bird Trust will hold a "Farm Feast for Grassland Birds," hosted by Pleasant Valley Farm, on Aug. 1.

The farm-to-table dinner, sponsored by Stewart’s Shops, will feature a chef-prepared buffet of fresh locally grown products from Pleasant Valley Farm, Mack Brook Farm, Hicks Orchard/Slyboro Ciderhouse, Battenkill Valley Creamery and Winney’s Blueberry Farm, with fresh fish from Moby Ricks/PuraVida Fisheries.

Pleasant Valley Farm owners Paul and Sandy Arnold raise over 40 types of fruits and vegetables year-round on this certified naturally grown farm.

Participants can take a free tour of the farm before dinner, catch a live bird-of-prey presentation by Trish Marki from Silent Wings and meet GBT board members, staff and fellow conservationists.

Limited seating is available. To reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/gbtfarmfeast.

Minimum donation is $100. Those who donate $250 or more to the Grassland Bird Trust will receive two tickets to their choice of upcoming musical events at Hicks Orchard/Slyboro Ciderhouse.

All money raised will support GBT’s work to preserve critical grassland habitat for endangered, threatened and rapidly declining grassland birds.

For more information, go to www.grasslandbirdtrust.org or call GBT at 518-499-0012.

Grassland Bird Trust, formerly known as Friends of the IBA, is a nonprofit land trust conserving critical habitat for endangered, threatened and rapidly declining grassland birds. The organization has conserved over 250 acres of prime habitat in the heart of the Washington County Grasslands Important Bird Area since its founding in 2010.

