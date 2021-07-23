Farm-to-table dinner planned to benefit grassland birds organization

ARGYLE — The Grassland Bird Trust will hold a "Farm Feast for Grassland Birds," hosted by Pleasant Valley Farm, on Aug. 1.

The farm-to-table dinner, sponsored by Stewart’s Shops, will feature a chef-prepared buffet of fresh locally grown products from Pleasant Valley Farm, Mack Brook Farm, Hicks Orchard/Slyboro Ciderhouse, Battenkill Valley Creamery and Winney’s Blueberry Farm, with fresh fish from Moby Ricks/PuraVida Fisheries.

Pleasant Valley Farm owners Paul and Sandy Arnold raise over 40 types of fruits and vegetables year-round on this certified naturally grown farm.

Participants can take a free tour of the farm before dinner, catch a live bird-of-prey presentation by Trish Marki from Silent Wings and meet GBT board members, staff and fellow conservationists.

Limited seating is available. To reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/gbtfarmfeast.

Minimum donation is $100. Those who donate $250 or more to the Grassland Bird Trust will receive two tickets to their choice of upcoming musical events at Hicks Orchard/Slyboro Ciderhouse.

All money raised will support GBT’s work to preserve critical grassland habitat for endangered, threatened and rapidly declining grassland birds.