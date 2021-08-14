Farm Bureau has no objection to banning solar on certain Moreau soils

Trombly said the Farm Bureau doesn’t have an official stance when it comes to land owners selling to private developers, but noted it’s a complicated issue.

“Our official position as an organization is that we do not want solar on these prime farmlands. We recognize private property rights though, so obviously it’s your land. You can do what you want with it,” she said. “But it is challenging. What’s better? Selling it to a developer or putting solar panels on it? We don’t really have a position as far as that goes.”

Instead, the organization is hoping town officials will make a few minor changes to the law, including better defining or eliminating language that would restrict large arrays on “farmland of local importance,” which is currently not defined in the legislation.

Trombly said the organization also has concerns that language restricting ground-mounted solar arrays for residences, businesses and farms to 4,000 square feet of lot coverage is too restrictive.

Under guidelines created by the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets, farms can have solar arrays that generate 110% of their total energy usage over the last 12 months without being considered a commercial use.