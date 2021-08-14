Farm Bureau has no objection to banning solar on certain Moreau soils

MOREAU — The New York Farm Bureau has a few objections to the town’s proposed solar law — but none of them pertain to language that would prohibit large solar arrays on certain soils considered vital to agriculture.
In fact, the organization fully supports banning solar arrays on “prime farmland” and “soils of statewide significance," a position adopted democratically by hundreds of farmers throughout the state, said Kim Trombly, a field advisor for the Saratoga County chapter of the Farm Bureau.
“Our farmer members across the state voted in a majority … that they felt protecting prime farmland and soils of statewide significance was more important than putting solar panels on it,” she said. “That this land should stay in production for agricultural and that it’s a resource we’re not making any more of.”
The town’s proposed law, nearly two years in the making, would greatly expand where solar arrays can be constructed, but language banning large arrays on certain soils has divided residents, with some arguing the proposal is too restrictive.
Under current law, large solar arrays are permitted only in the town’s industrial park. A workshop to further discuss the proposal is set for Aug. 26.
But a small group of farmers seeking to lease their land to solar developers argue revenue generated through solar would ensure their farms can be passed onto the next generation and out of the hands of developers seeking to construct housing developments.
Others have said the panels would take vital farm land out of production, further exacerbating the decline of the town’s agricultural district, which officials have made a priority to preserve in recent years.
Patrick Killian, who is seeking to lease a portion of his 500-acre family farm along Burt Road to a solar company, said he understands the need to preserve farmland, but believes a decision to construct solar arrays should be made on a case-by-case basis.
Killian, a Farm Bureau member, said not all farmers have access to a transmission line needed to construct a large array on their property like he and a few others in town do.
Solar not only presents a unique opportunity for farmers, but he said it would ensure the town is doing its part to mitigate climate change and has a thriving agricultural district for years to come.
He added that he plans to expand farming operations if he’s allowed to lease his land for solar. He currently leases his land to a nearby dairy farm.
“I’m not trying to go out of business,” Killian said. “I’m trying to get back into business.”
Trombly said the Farm Bureau doesn’t have an official stance when it comes to land owners selling to private developers, but noted it’s a complicated issue.
“Our official position as an organization is that we do not want solar on these prime farmlands. We recognize private property rights though, so obviously it’s your land. You can do what you want with it,” she said. “But it is challenging. What’s better? Selling it to a developer or putting solar panels on it? We don’t really have a position as far as that goes.”
Instead, the organization is hoping town officials will make a few minor changes to the law, including better defining or eliminating language that would restrict large arrays on “farmland of local importance,” which is currently not defined in the legislation.
Trombly said the organization also has concerns that language restricting ground-mounted solar arrays for residences, businesses and farms to 4,000 square feet of lot coverage is too restrictive.
Under guidelines created by the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets, farms can have solar arrays that generate 110% of their total energy usage over the last 12 months without being considered a commercial use.
The 4,000-square-foot restriction, Trombly said, may be too restrictive for larger farms. She said it should be altered to allow whatever lot coverage is needed to accommodate the 110% energy generation allowed under state guidelines.
Outside of that, she said, the Farm Bureau has no other issues with the law.
“We do want to emphasize as an organization that these things are challenging and we do thank the town of Moreau for trying to do this in a comprehensive way and in a way that protects landowner rights as well as protecting farmland,” Trombly said.
