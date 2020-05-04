Family's two-week vigil outside nursing home ends with loss of 'Ma'

On April 30, Chris-Anne stepped away to give her husband a last moment alone with his mother. She took a picture of him sitting in a folding chair in the cold wet grass.

Perhaps the worst was the very end — a few hours after Bruce Mumblo left for the night, after his moment alone with his mother, she died.

“We had left earlier and she left us when no one was there. In a different time someone would have been there around the clock holding her hand, telling her it was OK. Telling her she had been the most amazing mother and we loved her,” Mumblo said.

When they hurried back to the center, the head nurse asked if they wanted to don all the protective gear and see their mother’s body.

They said no, deciding their mother would not have wanted them to jeopardize their health.

“Ma would have told us absolutely not. We went back to the window, they opened the curtain and the frail but ever beautiful woman we called Ma was finally at peace,” Mumblo said.

And so they made their last farewells from the window.

It’s something they will never forget, said Chris-Anne Mumblo.