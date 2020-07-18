Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area to partially reopen on Monday

GLENS FALLS — The Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area is partially reopening on Monday.

The facility will be open for swimming, outdoor group exercise classes and the gymnastics team, according to a video on the organization’s Facebook page. Reservations will be required for members.

There will be some new procedures to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. People are asked to park in the front parking lot. They are asked to wear masks and stand in a socially distanced line until a staff member calls on them to step forward.

The guests will have to complete a health screening questionnaire on an iPad and then a YMCA staff member will take their temperature. Then, they will be checked in and have their hand stamped.

People using the gymnasium for gymnastics or the pool are asked to use the preschool entrance. Those who are attending the outdoor exercise classes will follow the sidewalk and walk around to the back of the building.

People will have to stand in the designated spaces that they have reserved ahead of time. They will be able to take their masks off once they are in that space.