Family still seeks answers after nursing home resident who couldn't get tested dies

Charles Kelsey died Friday, a sudden death from pneumonia that his family fears could have been caused by the new coronavirus.
It matters deeply to them because he died at the Glens Falls Center, a nursing home with 120 beds. They don’t want to see a repeat of what happened at a nursing home outside Seattle, where the virus spread through the entire population because it was not noticed in time.
There, 35 people have died so far. That nursing home was the reason why Centers Health Care closed all their nursing homes to all visitors two weeks ago. They wanted to reduce the chance of someone coming in with the virus.
But, of course, health care workers still come in and out, and they could be contagious before experiencing symptoms. The symptoms also start mildly: a low fever, a cough. They can be easy to ignore at first.
Kelsey’s family wanted to know if he had the virus, so that steps could be taken to save lives. They say no one seemed worried until Kelsey died.
“Now there’s serious concern,” said his grandson, Justin Boening.
A Centers spokesman disagreed.
"The entire staff at Glens Falls Center are saddened by the passing of Mr. Kelsey. His presence will be missed very much. Although his family still expresses concerns about COVID-19, all clinical providers are in agreement that he did not show symptoms of the coronavirus, he tested positive for bacteria pneumonia, as reported previously,” said spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz.
The family was asking for an autopsy or a postmortem test as a last-ditch effort to make sure the nursing home was safe.
“There’s no reason why it can’t be done still,” Boening said.
Kelsey received daily care and monitoring because his health was poor. But the tests for the new coronavirus are in short supply. Only those who have a doctor’s order can get the test, and Kelsey’s doctor would not order it because Kelsey only had some of the symptoms. He had a fever, but not every day, and he had a cough, but not a dry cough. Doctors are becoming more stringent because there are so few tests available.
But Kelsey’s family felt that in a case like this — where one positive could mean dozens of vulnerable people were at risk — the test should have been performed, just in case.
Boening added that Kelsey had known his time might be coming to an end, even before getting pneumonia.
“Most of the conversations we’ve had with him recently, it’s been clear his mortality was on his mind. He had made his peace with it,” he said.
Kelsey, 81, was diabetic and blind. He could not move without assistance. And he had just lost his wife.
But the blindness, which began a few years ago, was the hardest hit.
“He never turned the corner after he lost his sight,” he said. “Every time I’d call he’d say, ‘I’m just sitting here in the dark.’”
Now, while the family grieves, they are still worried about the nursing home.
“We just want to make sure they’re safe,” Boening said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.