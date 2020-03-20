Family still seeks answers after nursing home resident who couldn't get tested dies

The family was asking for an autopsy or a postmortem test as a last-ditch effort to make sure the nursing home was safe.

“There’s no reason why it can’t be done still,” Boening said.

Kelsey received daily care and monitoring because his health was poor. But the tests for the new coronavirus are in short supply. Only those who have a doctor’s order can get the test, and Kelsey’s doctor would not order it because Kelsey only had some of the symptoms. He had a fever, but not every day, and he had a cough, but not a dry cough. Doctors are becoming more stringent because there are so few tests available.

But Kelsey’s family felt that in a case like this — where one positive could mean dozens of vulnerable people were at risk — the test should have been performed, just in case.

Boening added that Kelsey had known his time might be coming to an end, even before getting pneumonia.

“Most of the conversations we’ve had with him recently, it’s been clear his mortality was on his mind. He had made his peace with it,” he said.

Kelsey, 81, was diabetic and blind. He could not move without assistance. And he had just lost his wife.