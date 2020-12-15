Family springs into action at site of South Street garage fire

GLENS FALLS — A family happened to be in the right place at the right time to help respond to a fire on South Street on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at just before 8 p.m. in a two-story garage at a multifamily residence at 150 South St.

Theresa Hammond said her family was on their way to visit her son’s house on New Street. On the way, another son, 14-year-old Mark, shouted “fire” and they pulled over on the side of South Street.

They all got out of the car. She started banging on the door of the house to alert the residents to tell them to get out and move their vehicles.

Then, Mark and 16-year-old Lexie started pulling a barbecue and two propane tanks away from the fire.

“I’ve got some pretty amazing kids,” she said.

Hammond said the fire seemed to be contained to the garage and did not spread to the house, which was not attached.

“It could have been a lot worse,” she said.

Lexie said she wanted to make sure everyone was safe.

“It would have been awful right before Christmas,” she said.