Family-owned business wants to build mixed-use building near Northway Exit 18

QUEENSBURY — A local family-owned construction company wants to construct a mixed-use building in Queensbury, near Northway Exit 18.

Foothills Builders, run by a father and son both named Joseph Leuci, wants to construct a 25,000-square-foot three-story building at 78-80 Main St., across from the Adirondack Trust Company in the Exit 18 corridor.

The building would have 7,000 square feet of retail and commercial space on the ground floor, and 12 apartments each on the second and third floors. Currently, the 20 one-bedroom units would rent at about $1,100 to $1,200 a month, while the four two-bedroom units would be about $1,600 per month.

The one-bedroom units will be 600 square feet, each with a balcony, and the two-bedroom units will be around 800 square feet.

Leuci said the apartments would be considered market-rate housing.

He has filed an application to the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency seeking assistance in the form of tax abatements that equal a little under $300,000, for the $3.36 million project.

According to their IDA application, the Leucis are seeking sales tax, mortgage tax and real property tax abatements.

According to Leuci, the son, the downstairs commercial space will create between two and 12 new jobs in addition to local construction jobs during the building process.

Foothills Builders, whose headquarters are located at Mountainside Drive in Queensbury, typically build private residential homes, but Leuci said that his company is in the process of expanding its portfolio.

In response to a question on what prompted Foothills Builders to propose this project, Leuci replied: "I like the location. Between Exit 18 and downtown Glens Falls, it is the perfect location to tie the two together."

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough agrees.

"I think it's absolutely wonderful what Leuci has proposed. It is in line with what the zoning — which I helped write — had in mind for the property. It's what Queensbury has been looking for in terms of creating Main Street activity. The parking is in the back; its not the amount of cars that will attract people, its the building and the contents of the building. It will help create a Main Street presence," Strough said on Tuesday.

Leuci said Foothills Builders has had a few meetings with Queensbury town officials, and while they are still awaiting Planning Board approval, he is confident that they have the town's support.

"I don't foresee them running into any issues with the approval process, but I can't speak for the other boards. They are independent," Strough said.

The rise in the cost of construction materials is what prompted Leuci and his father to seek assistance from the IDA.

"It's a pretty universal issue that other development projects are facing right now," Leuci said.

Before making a decision to approve tax relief for the project, the IDA will hold a public hearing on May 23.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

