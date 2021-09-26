Family of Glens Falls COVID victim says he wished he got vaccinated

GLENS FALLS — Andrew Batchelor had been putting off getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

His daughter, Alie Batchelor, said her 52-year-old father, who went by Andy, was not anti-vaccine. He just had not gotten around to getting the shot.

Andy Batchelor was an avid hiker in good shape. He was healthy and had no issues.

Then, the Glens Falls resident got the virus. He spent two weeks at home being cared for by his loved ones. Then, he took a turn for the worse and was admitted to Glens Falls Hospital.

Alie Batchelor said her father said: “‘I wish I didn’t procrastinate so much.’ He thought he was going to beat it,” she said.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., he died — becoming Warren County’s 82nd death from the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her father was originally from Long Island and worked as a FedEx driver. He moved to Glens Falls in 2016 and his route was in Queensbury.

“He was very close with his co-workers. He loved his job,” Alie Batchelor said.

Andy Batchelor was married for almost 30 years and had three children.