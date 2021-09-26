 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family of Glens Falls COVID victim says he wished he got vaccinated
0 comments
featured

Family of Glens Falls COVID victim says he wished he got vaccinated

{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew Batchelor

Alie Batchelor, of Queensbury, shares a picture of herself as a young girl next to her father, Andrew Batchelor. Her father, who lived in Glens Falls, died last week from COVID. She said he had been procrastinating getting the vaccine.  

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — Andrew Batchelor had been putting off getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

His daughter, Alie Batchelor, said her 52-year-old father, who went by Andy, was not anti-vaccine. He just had not gotten around to getting the shot.

Andy Batchelor was an avid hiker in good shape. He was healthy and had no issues.

Andrew Batchelor

Andrew Batchelor, of Glens Falls, is seen in this picture from social media. Batchelor died last week from COVID-19 at Glens Falls Hospital. His family said he had been procrastinating getting the vaccine.

Then, the Glens Falls resident got the virus. He spent two weeks at home being cared for by his loved ones. Then, he took a turn for the worse and was admitted to Glens Falls Hospital.

Alie Batchelor said her father said: “‘I wish I didn’t procrastinate so much.’ He thought he was going to beat it,” she said.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., he died — becoming Warren County’s 82nd death from the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Her father was originally from Long Island and worked as a FedEx driver. He moved to Glens Falls in 2016 and his route was in Queensbury.

“He was very close with his co-workers. He loved his job,” Alie Batchelor said.

Andy Batchelor was married for almost 30 years and had three children.

His daughter said the family wanted to the share his story to convince other people to get vaccinated.

His mother, Peggy Batchelor, posted a message on Facebook mourning the loss of her firstborn child and only son. She said he kept telling her not to worry and that he would get the vaccine.

“He should have been the 99% who recovered, but it wasn’t meant to be. If this makes one person sitting on the fence get vaccinated, his death won’t be in vain. We are all beyond heartbroken,” she wrote.

For more information about vaccine availability, contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 or visit warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

In Washington County, people can call 518-746-2400 or washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus

Saratoga County residents can contact call 518-885-2576 or visit www.saratogacountyny.gov/departments/publichealth.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
7
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News