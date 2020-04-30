Family of four displaced after fire in Greenwich; Donations sought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GREENWICH — A family of four has been displaced following a fire Wednesday afternoon at their two-story residence in Middle Falls.

The fire at 1008 state Route 29 was called out at about 12:30 p.m. setting off a multi-fire department response from the surrounding area. Middle Falls, Greenwich, Cossayuna, Victory Mills, Schuylerville and Easton Greenwich EMS responded to the scene with Argyle requested for standby in the Middle Falls station.

The fire scene was located on the banks of the Batten Kill beside construction of the new Route 29 bridge.

Due to the construction, traffic is reduced to one lane which caused an issue for firetrucks on Wednesday, according to an EMS worker on scene Thursday.

Route 29 was closed at Route 40 eastbound and westbound to allow firefighters access. The home was heavily damaged in the rear of the two-story home with several windows boarded up seen Thursday at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time and efforts to contact fire officials were not returned by Thursday evening.

According to Washington County property records, the home is owned by Timothy Banfield.