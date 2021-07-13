Family of fallen Whitehall firefighter wins benefits case

WHITEHALL — The family of a local firefighter who died in the line of duty was awarded workers' compensation and death benefits on Tuesday.

James Brooks, who was second assistant chief of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, suffered a torn aorta when responding to a fire in Dresden on May 2, 2020.

He spent months recovering at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. He was confined to a wheelchair and had the use of only his right arm after three strokes. He died on Sept. 17.

His workers' compensation claim was denied by Benetech Adjustments, because the insurer claimed the injury was a preexisting condition.

His sister, Kathleen Brooks, said the family won an appeal before the Workers' Compensation Board. The judge ruled the injury was caused by his fire department service.

“We are overjoyed and we’re really happy that all the work and time and effort that we put in will be beneficial to others — not just my family,” she said.

Kathleen Brooks said the decision means the family will not be on the hook for about $1 million in medical expenses, including $640,000 for the extended stay at Rutland Regional Medical Center and a month at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Center.

