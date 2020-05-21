Family of Arthur Coon looking to raise money after the military veteran suffered a series of strokes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — A GoFundMe account has been set up by the daughters of Arthur Coon to help pay for mounting medical expenses after the more than 30 year military veteran suffered a series of strokes earlier this month.

Coon, an active member of the Glens Falls community spent 32 years in the military between the Army and National Guard, suffered a "massive stroke" on May 11, according to the GoFundMe page established by his daughters, Hannah Coon and Amanda Harris. He has since suffered a second stroke and undergone surgery at Albany Medical Center to implant a chip above his heart to address a clotting issue.

His wife, Julie Coon, is facing growing medical expenses which may force the family to sell their home, according to the GoFundMe page.

"Our mother is already exploring the option of selling their home of 29 years and we want to do everything we can to prevent that," the page reads.

Coon, 58, may have retired from the military, but has been an active member of the great Glens Falls community.

In 2004 he established the Christmas Eve Road March to honor military members and their families. The annual event was attended by more than 1,000 people last year.