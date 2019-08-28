The family members of Crystal Riley and her 4-year-old daughter, Lilly Frasier, the mother and daughter who were murdered, in Glens Falls in 2017, are working to enhance the corner near where they lived with playground equipment, a memorial and other amenities.
Riley’s stepfather, Keith Monroe, appeared before the Glens Falls Common Council on Tuesday to get support for the plan.
He said the goal is to invest $150,000 in the park and he hoped to begin fundraising soon.
“We just want to get rolling on this,” he said.
Among the businesses that have expressed interest in helping are Toadflax Nursery, Rozell Industries and Monroe Mechanical.
The council was supportive of the idea, but wanted Monroe to submit specific plans before proceeding.
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark said the improvements made to the corner so far, which include flowers and signage, look very nice.
New flag
Cool Insuring Arena has a new New York state flag.
The old flag was not in the best of shape, according to Jeff Mead, general manager of the arena.
Nick Caimano, a member of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition, talked to Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, about getting a new flag and Stec was able to provide one.
'Sopranos' connection
The 24th running of the Glens Falls race will take place Saturday at the Saratoga Race Course.
Fourth Ward Councilman Scott Endieveri read a somewhat humorous write-up of the event from the New York State Racing Association.
The write-up mentions the city getting its name in 1788 from Col. Johannes Glen, referring to the large waterfall in the Hudson River at the end of the city, and its designation as Hometown, U.S.A. by Look magazine in 1944. It also notes that the brother-in-law of Tony Soprano, the fictional character from the HBO series "The Sopranos,” has a house in Glens Falls and Tony pays him a visit in a sixth-season episode.
Fall film series
TriCounty NY Transition will hold the first film in its fall In the Public Interest series on Sept. 5.
The film, “Human Flow,” talks about the global refugee crisis, which has caused 65 million people to flee their homes to escape famine, climate change and violence and war, according to a news release.
The showing will be at 6 p.m. in the community room of the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls.
Adirondacon 3
The Adirondacon 3 Tabletop Gaming Convention will take place Sept. 7-8.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept 7 and Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. It is organized by Adirondack Tabletop Gamers and Game Developers along with local game design company First Stall Productions, and it will feature game enthusiasts from around the area playing board games, card games and role-playing games. People can also borrow from a lending library of over 200 games, according to a news release.
There also will be a pub-style Harry Potter trivia contest on Saturday. Saturday and Sunday will feature Whose RPG is it Anyway?, which is the improvisational role-playing event being put on by Victory Condition Gaming and The Freakopolis Geekery.
Other highlights are dedicated wizarding/Harry Potter & Lovecraftian/Cthulhu areas for themed games and activities, the PitchCar tournament, Dexterity Olympics and Designer Dungeon Delve, where attendees can try new games from local regional and independent game designers.
There will also be food vendors and merchandise for sale from Cooper’s Cave Games and Paintball and door prizes and raffles to benefit the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center. Gamers for a Cure will also be fundraising for Strides Against Breast Cancer.
Passes are $20 for Saturday only, $15 for Sunday only and $30 for the weekend. It is half price for children ages 8 to 12 and those under 8 are admitted free. Students and veterans receive a 10% discount (call or in-person only). Also, $5 tickets are available for people who want to attend only a Whose RPG is it Anyway? event or Harry Potter trivia.
To buy passes, visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1012055, www.adirondacon.com or the Facebook page.
Drainage improvement project
The Glens Falls Common Council on Tuesday voted to bond up to $2 million for a project to upgrade the Henry Street pump station.
Mayor Dan Hall said this is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve stormwater management. That area of the city has poor drainage, which contributes to combined sewer overflows.
Because of the city’s older infrastructure, stormwater and sewage flow through some of the same pipes. During heavy rainstorms, the system overflows and some untreated sewage is bypassed and mixed into the treated effluent and discharged into the Hudson River.
Too soon
The city of Glens Falls' open pickup does not start until Oct. 1. Fifth Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll spoke before the Common Council on Tuesday, saying he is already seeing people putting yard waste at the curb.
“Mine’s in my backyard waiting for October,” he said.
Adirondack Nationals Car Show
Lake George officials are reminding people that the Adirondack Nationals Car show will impact traffic and parking in the village from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8.
The show will fill up the Fort William Henry properties, the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Westbrook Road and all adjacent parking lots on Friday and Saturday.
Village access will be limited by the “Cruise-In” held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. The “Cruise-In” is held 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Saturday evening. Canada Street will be closed from Birch Avenue to Mountain Drive during those times.
Village streets will be accessed through Northway Exit 21 and Birch Avenue on the south and Exit 22 and Mountain Drive on the north. There will be lengthy traffic delays throughout the weekend and parking will be limited. Several streets will be designated no parking to allow for emergency use. Access to the back streets will be for residents only. Visitors should consider using public transportation.
