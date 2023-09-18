15-year-old Aubrie Spencer went missing from her mother’s home in Glens Falls on Sept. 13, and her mother has not seen her since. Aubrie may be with a boy about 14-years old, her mother Jennifer Donnelly tells The Post-Star.

The family is worried about the state of Aubrie’s mental health and are therefore asking that people not approach Aubrie but call either the police or the family at 518-832-3374 or 518-742-6891.

Aubrie is about 5-feet-3-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has multiple ear piercings, a nose piercing and a “distinctive” birth mark on her neck, her mother says.

The boy is about 5-feet-5-inches with a shock of bright red hair and is very skinny according to Aubrie’s mother and stepfather.

The family has posted fliers throughout Glens Falls and has posted on some social media sites including the popular What’s Going On Saratoga site. In that posting, her step-father Brian Blachut said that her ear-pod headphones “pinged” in that area.

However, her mother said, that Aubrie is familiar the Capital Region, so she could “be anywhere from Glens Falls to Albany is my best guess.”

She has been missing since Sept. 13 after leaving her mother’s home through a window at about 11:20 p.m., her mother said.

