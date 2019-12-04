GLENS FALLS — When she was younger, Kelly A. Deeb was a funny, smart woman with a successful career and a world of possibilities for her future.
"She was an intelligent, bubbly woman with a great life," said her father, David Deeb of Queensbury.
But something happened in her early 30s, and mental illness started to get the better of her. Kelly Deeb was living in Saranac Lake, working as a massage therapist, when her roommate called her family one night about 12 years ago to say she was starving herself to try to "save the world," according to family members.
Kelly Deeb was down to 84 pounds at that point, said her sister, Kristen Hamilton. She was committed to inpatient mental health treatment, put on the right medication and she thrived again, overcoming paranoid delusions.
But it's been an up-and-down battle with mental illness for the 43-year-old Ms. Deeb in the years since, culminating with a series of violent and bizarre incidents over the past two weeks in Glens Falls that led to multiple arrests.
On Saturday, she allegedly waved a pellet gun toward a group of people in a Glen Street coffee shop, then after her arrest returned to the shop Monday in violation of an order of protection.
She was sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail after the Monday arrest, and she remained in jail as of Wednesday.
Hamilton said Deeb's loved ones have tried every avenue they could to get her the help she needs. She has been in and out of hospitals and psychiatric centers around the state, often after arrests for minor crimes like petit larceny.
She has been subject to court proceedings under the state's so-called "Kendra's Law" to compel her to take medication needed to control her mental illness, and that has worked for as long as she knew the threat of court proceedings hung over her head. But once she believed she no longer needed medication, her condition worsened again.
"She has been put in the behavioral health unit at Glens Falls Hospital countless times, dozens," Hamilton said. "They always let her out after 72 hours or less. She has been to jail and sent to state psychiatric hospitals from there. They always let her out with no court order for medication. We have called for pickup orders many, many times. We have bugged the community mental heath agency mercilessly. We have had the mobile crisis unit visit her many times. Nothing ever happens.
"The police know her. The courts know her. The mental health people know her. The community knows her. They all know she is sick and have known this for years. Yet, no one can do anything. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad."
News of the recent arrests resulted in a number of Post-Star readers coming forward with tales of unsettling run-ins with Deeb in businesses and public places around downtown Glens Falls in recent months.
Hamilton and David Deeb said, as recently as last month, a psychiatrist evaluated Ms. Deeb at Glens Falls Hospital as part of an intervention by Warren-Washington Counties Office of Community Services. But that psychiatrist declined to start proceedings to have her taken to court to force her to take her medication. The evaluation came as family members sought help out of concern her mental problems were worsening and she might hurt someone.
"To me, that was appalling," David Deeb said. "She needs a program where she is forced to take her medication."
"She's very smart. She knows what to say, she knows how to play the system," Hamilton said. "She does not believe she is sick, so she refuses treatment."
Hamilton is hopeful that felony charges, which Deeb has not faced before, will lead people to take more seriously her inability to address her illness.
"It is devastating for family and friends to watch a healthy, happy, completely normal person turn into someone you don’t recognize. She was a talented, friendly, compassionate person before this illness overtook her," Hamilton said. "We love her and want her to get help. But the system is broken, and it failed her."
