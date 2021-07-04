Family credits DNA to finding long-lost Hadley man killed in Korean War

Agency employees went through all of the remains and analyzed and cataloged them. They also sent samples of the bones to the DNA identification laboratory at the Armed Forces Medical Examiners System.

“They analyzed the DNA from the bones and cross-referenced that with a database that they have that’s dedicated solely to the DNA from family members from missing and unaccounted-for service members,” he said.

The family had not given up. Her father even enlisted in the service in the 1950s to see if he could find out what happened to his brother. But, he did not find anything.

Wolff said her uncle enlisted in the service when he was 17 near the end of World War II. She believes he wanted to improve his life.

“He was just out of school. I don’t think there were a lot of opportunities. His older brother had been in the service as well, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some encouragement there as well,” she said.

Walter Smead returned home for a little while and then was deployed to Korea, according to Wolff.

Smead’s unit was assigned to replace the 5th Marine Regiment on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir. They arrived at the P’ungnyuri Inlet on Nov. 27, 1950.