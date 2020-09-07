Families wrestle with decision to send children back to school

Like many parents this fall, South Glens Falls resident Kim Hankel is worried about sending her three children back to school in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Henkel is concerned that nobody is getting COVID-19 tests before school starts like colleges are requiring of their incoming students.
“They’re all going there and we don’t know if anybody is sick,” she said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that when school districts receive a report of how many students were tested daily, they will sent it to the county, state, school boards and post it online for parents.
However, local districts are not planning to test students.
“Hairdressers get tested every two weeks, but we’re not going to test any of the teachers. To me, it seems crazy that wouldn’t be a priority,” she said.
Most districts are using some type of online app that parents fill out ahead of time verifying that they have checked their children’s temperature and they are not sick.
“We’re trusting all these families to have an accurate thermometer (and) take their kids’ temperature. That’s a big ask for people trying to get to work in the morning and high schoolers who don’t have a parent home in the morning. It worries me.”
Henkel said school officials told her that they do not have enough staff to take every student’s temperature. Another reason is they believe it would cause the children to feel anxious about going to school.
She also assumes that there are not enough tests. Also, there is a tremendous lag time.
“By the time you test them all and get the results, who knows who’s sick again?”
Henkel said another one of her concerns is it is going to be hard for the students not to be in close contact.
“You can’t hug your friend you haven’t seen,” she said.
Even with all those concerns, Henkel said she wants her three children ages 11, eight and five to go back.
She and her husband work opposite schedules, so she could have opted for virtual classes. However, she said her children had a “miserable” experience with online learning.
“They didn’t want to do it. They didn’t want to sit with me. They didn’t know what was going on. It was frustrating for me,” she said.
Emma Henkel, 11, said she is happy to go back to in-person school.
“Online school was just not fun at all,” she said.
Health screening forms, hybrid learning and desks spaced further apart are just some of the changes at schools this fall.
She had trouble accessing some of the websites and said some of the teachers did not give clear directions. Emma said that although it will be hard to stay away from her friends, she understands. She does not have a problem wearing a mask.
“It gets annoying when you have to wear it for a long period of time,” she said.
Anthony Bruno, who has two children attending Lake George high school, also said he wished there was going to be COVID-19 testing before the start of school. He cited a hypothetical example of a cafeteria worker having the virus.
“Now we have a spread that was potentially preventable from day one. To really do it, you’d have to have regular testing,” he said.
He said his nieces were required to have a negative test before they moved into college housing. Then, they had to have another test before they could start classes.
Getting children to wear masks
Tracy Ryan, of Queensbury, said she has agonized of her decision to send her 4-year-old son Hudson to preschool.
“One day we’re OK with it and the next day we’re not,” she said.
“How we feel about it changes daily, because nobody has ever had to navigate this before,” she added.
Ryan is worried about cleaning and supervision of the children.
“How are you going to explain to a 4-year-old to keep a mask on?” she asked. “How are they going to make the kids distance themselves? Kids are going to want to play and how are you going to prevent them from doing that. I find it hard to believe that anyone is going to wipe down the whole playground in between each class.”
Ryan said she was talking to her friends who are pediatricians and she feels more comfortable about sending him. However if her son were to get COVID-19, even if he does not get ill now, there could be long-term effects.
However, she said Hudson asked to go back to school and she worried about socialization and him falling behind academically.
“I just don’t feel he’s going to learn from me the same way he’s going to learn from a teacher, and I don’t want him to fall behind. They’re expected to know a lot more when they go to kindergarten,” she said.
Teacher concerns
Teachers also have concerns.
“Some of them are very, very worried about coming back,” said Lisa Davidson, president of the Granville Teachers Association. “They have family and people that they take care of and are responsible for that are part of that high-risk population and without all of the adequate precautions in place, they’re very worried about how this is going to impact them and their family and friends.”
Davidson was one of 16 union presidents from the Capital Region who signed onto a letter asking that schools delay the start of in-person classes until October if the appropriate safety precautions are in place.
The letter cited the lack of federal funding to make up for the 20% reduction in school aid that districts are facing because of state revenue shortfalls.
Among the demands were upgrades to school ventilation systems, regular COVID-19 testing that produces reliable results within 24 hours and a plan to close any building in which a staff member or student test positive and full stockpiles of personal protective and health monitoring equipment including face masks, shields, thermometers, sneeze guards, disinfectants, and individual student supplies to prevent shared materials, according to a news release.
Davidson said that the federal government has been derelict in not putting in place the infrastructure to ensure that all students, faculty and staff are protected.
“Nobody’s been tested. If an asymptomatic person walks in, even with the best of precautions, the chances are still there that somebody is going to spread COVID,” she said.
Davidson said Washington County Department of Health also does not come in and test anybody unless there is a documented exposure to somebody who tested positive for the virus.
“Lots of people get sick and they think it’s not too terrible and they stay home and never get tested. And we never know if they have it or not,” she said.
She believes that the start of in-person classes should be delayed until October, so teachers can receive more training on how to teach remotely.
“Last spring, everybody left rather abruptly,” she said. “We were sent home and we were left to our own devices to figure it out.”
Granville just received some new smart boards and some instructors were not able to get trained over the summer because of second jobs and other commitments.
“We have a lot of students that are choosing to stay home, and we have to livestream out to them and we have no idea how to livestream and teach in real life at the same time. All of that training needs to be done,” she said.
Davidson also would like the state to waive some of its normal requirements including the minimum of 180 days of school, standardized tests and Regents for the students who are trying to learn during this pandemic and teacher evaluations.
“How can you adequately evaluate teachers based upon this whole new venue that we find ourselves teaching from with all of this new technology,” she said.
Testing all students not practical
Warren County Public health Director Ginelle Jones said it is not practical to test all students and staff because of limited number of tests and labs to process them. Also, the test only captures a snapshot in time.
“You’d have to test everybody almost every day to make sure you don’t have positives,” she said.
She pointed out that the majority of people exposed to COVID-19 are going to come down with symptoms between three and eight days after exposure.
“Our test really isn’t that good to be able to pick up an early infection,” she said.
Jones said in a perfect world, everybody could take a rapid test, but that is not possible.
Jones cautioned people to avoid large gatherings in order to prevent the spread of infection before the start of school. The county wants to avoid the spike it had with the July 4 parties.
Jones said if people are going to a gathering, they should stay 6 feet away from people that are not in their household if they are eating or drinking and wear masks. If people fell ill, they should stay home.
“We can all keep each other safe and keep our schools open,” she said.
The Warren County Health Department has worked with school districts to tweak their plans.
“Everybody’s nervous,” Jones said. “I think the schools are doing everything they can do to try to make things as safe as they can. They don’t want covid outbreaks. Everybody wants to stay open.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
