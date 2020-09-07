Families wrestle with decision to send children back to school

Henkel said school officials told her that they do not have enough staff to take every student’s temperature. Another reason is they believe it would cause the children to feel anxious about going to school.

She also assumes that there are not enough tests. Also, there is a tremendous lag time.

“By the time you test them all and get the results, who knows who’s sick again?”

Henkel said another one of her concerns is it is going to be hard for the students not to be in close contact.

“You can’t hug your friend you haven’t seen,” she said.

Even with all those concerns, Henkel said she wants her three children ages 11, eight and five to go back.

She and her husband work opposite schedules, so she could have opted for virtual classes. However, she said her children had a “miserable” experience with online learning.

“They didn’t want to do it. They didn’t want to sit with me. They didn’t know what was going on. It was frustrating for me,” she said.

Emma Henkel, 11, said she is happy to go back to in-person school.

“Online school was just not fun at all,” she said.

