It’s going to be a lonely Thanksgiving for many residents this year.

“It’s sad. It’s terrible,” said Paul McPhillips, who lives on Glen Lake in Queensbury.

Normally, he’s part of a huge family gathering, with some people even flying in, but that’s not happening during the pandemic.

To avoid spreading coronavirus, he and many other area residents are following public health advice to celebrate Thanksgiving only with their household.

“We’re staying home,” said Sam Wahnon of Moreau. “It’s time for everybody to cool their heels and stay home and, hopefully, we can get through this mess.”

Usually he has eight to 10 people over. It won’t be much like Thanksgiving without them.

“I don’t know what we’re going to eat, but it’s not going to be a turkey because no one’s coming over,” he said. “There’s no point in a turkey.”

Turkey has become a big problem.

“Everybody’s asking for like a 10-, 12-pound turkey,” said Josh Vincek of Vincek Farm in Wilton.

But turkeys are normally 18 to 24 pounds.

“We can’t just tell a turkey to stop eating,” Vincek said.

And that reality has led many people to cancel their turkey order. But he has gotten many new customers too.

“People realize now, due to last spring when everyone in the meal processing plants got sick, they want to buy local,” he said.

Some people have decided to stay home but have a turkey anyway, and find ways to use weeks’ worth of leftovers.

“I’m going to force the kids — we’ll have turkey casserole, turkey fajitas. Because I can’t bring myself to not have the 20-pound turkey. There’s a certain look to Thanksgiving,” said Kim Kelly, who grew up in Fort Edward. She lives in Virginia now, but returns to the South Glens Falls area every year to celebrate with her father, siblings and all their spouses and children.

But not this year.

“I’m a scientist,” she said. “I have been very careful. This has been serious right from the beginning for me.”

For dessert, the family will have a Zoom gathering.

“There will be some toasting and wine drinking,” she said. “It’s going to be way more subdued. It’ll be really nice to see everybody, but it’s not going to be the big gathering.”

Others have decided that Thanksgiving is worth the risk.

“You can’t tell some of these grandchildren not to come and hurt their feelings,” said Janice Beers of Bolton Landing. “I think they know with common sense if they’re sick or not.”

Erin Nudi of Queensbury is taking her family to Albany to spend Thanksgiving with her parents.

“It’s a risk, but I think it’s a minimal one for our family,” she said. “I’m following my parents’ cues to do what they need to feel safe. We will not be doing the masks or social distancing, but we would if they asked us to. They do plan to have a window open and get ventilation going.”

She would normally go to her father-in-law’s house so that her two children could play with their cousins, but that would put the gathering above the 10-person limit set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She said she’s going to follow that rule.

Travis Whitehead of Queensbury also made a decision based on the level of risk he found acceptable.

“I personally do not think we should give up our entire lives for fear,” he said.

He and his wife are traveling to New Jersey to spend the day with one of their sons. But the other son, who lives in Massachusetts, will not be joining them.

“The statistical odds greatly increase as you add groups,” he said.

They also did not fly to Colorado for their granddaughter’s first birthday last week, judging flights as too risky.

“My wife and I would have dearly loved to be there,” he said.

For some, Thanksgiving isn’t changing.

The Anvil Inn in Fort Edward will be open, as usual, and owner Neal Orsini and his wife will be working, as they always do. They already have reservations that come to nearly the 50% maximum for restaurants under the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Losing half their seating on one of their biggest days of the year is a huge blow, Orsini said.

“This is the big question in the restaurant industry: Can you make money? The margin is so small to begin with, to try to go down to 50% seating … I just don’t know. We think that we’re basically breaking even,” he said.

He’s hopeful about Thanksgiving takeout orders. But he’s worried that the 50% limit will shut out some regulars.

“There aren’t a lot of restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving. We have local families that have been coming in for years,” he said.

For him, Thanksgiving hasn’t changed, because he’s never celebrated it.

“I’m going to wait till everybody’s gone and eat leftovers. That’s what I normally do. I’ve been working Thanksgiving since I was 19 years old,” he said.

In terms of staying safe from COVID, many of the people who are most at risk will not get the option of seeing family.

Many nursing homes in the area can’t have visitors right now because someone — resident or staff — has tested positive for coronavirus in the last 14 days. Nursing homes have had problems recently with staff who were infected in the spring testing positive now despite not being sick. But those positive tests count for the 14-day wait.

That means visitors can’t see family at Fort Hudson nursing home in Fort Edward, among other nursing homes.

Colette Smith, who works at Fort Hudson, will spend Thanksgiving at work. Her oldest daughter works there too. After work, they’ll have dinner together, with her husband and her other daughter, as usual.

“It’s usually just the four of us anyway, so not much will change,” she said.

But for the residents of Fort Hudson, it will be a very different day. Usually, the nursing home is packed on Thanksgiving, with visitors coming in and with families picking up their loved one for the day. This time, the halls will be empty of any newcomers.

“My heart is aching for my residents who won’t be able to see their families,” she said.

