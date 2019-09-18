Apartment king

Rich Schermerhorn owns many hundreds of apartments in dozens of complexes throughout the area, although it's a challenge to put exact figures on his holdings.

In 2015, a Post-Star story reported he had developed about 25 complexes with more than 1,500 units. Since then, the paper has reported on his development of several more housing complexes.

His company's website lists 22 separate developments, but it appears not to be a comprehensive list of Schermerhorn's properties.

Schermerhorn Holdings website lists six "active senior communities," with more than 300 units altogether, as follows (number of units are estimates based on various sources and may not be exact):

* Westbrook II: 35 units

* Harrison Terrace: 78 units

* Water's Edge: 58 units

* Westbrook: 60 units

* Willows Cottages: 32 units

* Willows Apartments: 48 units

* Mallard's Landing: 42 units

In addition, stories have mentioned three other senior complexes either being developed or built by Schermerhorn:

* Wedgewood: 56 units

* Bluebird Trace: 72 units

*West Wood III: 35 units

Schermerhorn Holdings website lists 16 other housing complexes, with an estimated total of more than 1,200 apartments or townhomes:

* Hunterbrook: 68 units

* Hiland Springs townhomes: 140 units

* Harrison Place: not determined

* Springbrook: 60 units

* Pinewood Village townhomes: 40 units

* Northbrook: 128 units

* Harrison Quarry townhomes: 116 units

* Cottage Hill townhomes: 70 units

* The Oaks townhomes: 35 apartments

* Meadowbrook Park: 20 units

* Kingswood Village: 200 units

* Deer Run townhomes and apartments: 58 units

* Bluebird Village townhomes and apartments: 240 units

* Baybrook townhomes: 48 units

* Bayberry Place: undetermined.