Families get close again as visits resume for many nursing homes, but not all

There were tears too. For a year, Fortini said, the family felt "incomplete."

So they were delighted to hear they could see each other in person again.

"Everyone was relieved," she said.

But that is not the case elsewhere. Not every nursing home is welcoming visitors yet.

The Pines in Glens Falls will not start visitation until April 6, which is 14 days after an employee tested positive. That was the rule when the employee got coronavirus, but it is no longer the policy in New York state now.

As of last Thursday, visits can continue even if residents test positive, as long as the virus appears to be contained to one unit.

The Pines tested all residents after the employee tested positive, and no residents were sick. The nursing home plans to test all residents and staff two more times before April 6. But if anyone tests positive, The Pines will stay in quarantine for another 14 days, The Pines said in an email to family members.

The Pines will also supervise each visit, which can be no longer than 30 minutes, and no one will be allowed to hug, according to the visitation policy.