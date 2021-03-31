Families get close again as visits resume for many nursing homes, but not all

During the pandemic, Dorothy “Jean” Hoffman’s granddaughter had a baby boy.
Nine months later, Hoffman finally got to meet him Monday.
It was the first day that visitation resumed at Glens Falls Center nursing home after coronavirus outbreaks this winter. Since then, most residents have been vaccinated, and last Thursday the state dropped the requirement that they maintain a 6-foot separation from visitors.
That meant Hoffman could, at last, hug her newest great-grandchild.
It was a special day for many, including Hoffman, 96, from Queensbury. She had been worried she wouldn't live long enough to hold Wyatt Valk.
"All my mom kept saying was, 'Oh, I hope I get to hold him.' She was praying," said her daughter, Judy Fortini of Glens Falls. "When you get to be 96, you're not sure how much time you have left."
It had been 54 weeks since they saw each other without a window in the way.
"We maintained some visits through the windows," Fortini said. "We haven’t been able to touch each other or hug each other or really talk to each other."
Her mother understood what was going on. But it was not easy to wait a year for a hug.
"She's frail, so when I hugged her, I thought, I'll ease up when she does," Fortini said. "She never eased up, so we kept hugging."
There were tears too. For a year, Fortini said, the family felt "incomplete."
So they were delighted to hear they could see each other in person again.
"Everyone was relieved," she said.
But that is not the case elsewhere. Not every nursing home is welcoming visitors yet.
The Pines in Glens Falls will not start visitation until April 6, which is 14 days after an employee tested positive. That was the rule when the employee got coronavirus, but it is no longer the policy in New York state now.
As of last Thursday, visits can continue even if residents test positive, as long as the virus appears to be contained to one unit.
The Pines tested all residents after the employee tested positive, and no residents were sick. The nursing home plans to test all residents and staff two more times before April 6. But if anyone tests positive, The Pines will stay in quarantine for another 14 days, The Pines said in an email to family members.
The Pines will also supervise each visit, which can be no longer than 30 minutes, and no one will be allowed to hug, according to the visitation policy.
Residents on the second floor, who were exposed to coronavirus via the employee who tested positive, will not be able to visit even after the 14-day quarantine.
Facing complaints from families, The Pines administrator promised to hold a Zoom videoconference call on Thursday at 5 p.m. to explain the policy.
One family member, who asked to be anonymous to avoid retribution against his mother, said The Pines was clearly not following the new state guidance. That guidance emphasizes the importance of visits and states that vaccinated residents can choose to hug family members, and that residents can be visited in their rooms.
That would be a big improvement, the family member said. He previously was allowed to visit his mother once in The Pines parking lot, but she has dementia and couldn’t understand what was happening.
“Mom wanted a hug and here she was in an environment not her room and having to digest all of this,” he said. “My two visits did not go well.”
He’s fully vaccinated — and beyond the two-week waiting period afterward — so he said it did not make sense to not let him in to see his mother.
“The governor’s executive order states totally differently from what (Administrator) Mr. (Christopher) Alexander is doing and Mr. Alexander is deciding how he wants to allow people in,” he said. “Mr. Alexander should be more cautious and educating his staff about proper distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene than turning away loved ones coming to give a hug after more than a year who have proof of the two vaccinations.”
