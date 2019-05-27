GLENS FALLS — Hundreds gathered in Crandall Park on Monday to “Honor Those Who Never Returned” — the theme of this year’s Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day Parade.
“That is what Memorial Day is all about — never forgetting and ever honoring the valor and deeds of those who gave all,” said Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, who served as master of ceremonies for the event.
The parade kicked off in downtown Glens Falls and then traveled from Maple Street down Glen Street to Crandall Park for a ceremony.
Keynote speaker Kenneth Aldous, an attorney and Civil War enthusiast who grew up in Queensbury and now lives in Rhinebeck, urged the audience to take a moment to remember these people who sacrificed their lives so that future generations could be free.
Aldous said he wanted to do a little “show and tell” and put on a replica Civil War uniform to speak about veterans with ties to the area.
Aldous said many veterans are buried in mass graves without any special recognition, but they deserve to be honored.
“They may not be known to you or may be lost to history, but we should be committed to remember their history,” he said.
Recalling another chapter of American history, Aldous said George Washington told his troops that the “fate of unborn millions” rested on the soldiers of his troops.
Queensbury High School student Julia Metivier, winner of the student essay contest, said over a million people have went to war and have not come home.
She singled out Kimberly Nicole Hampton, a 21-year-old from Greenville, South Carolina who was the first military pilot in U.S. history to be shot down and killed from hostile fire.
Other people have given their life in service to the country, even if they were not in the military, such as the first-responders such as former New York City Fire Commissioner William Feehan, who was one of the 412 emergency works killed on 9/11.
“On Memorial Day, we honor those who died protecting us, and realize that they are people just like us. They are people that were doing their jobs, being proud to serve their beautiful country, who didn’t get to see the beauty of it when they returned,” she said.
The winners of the poster contest were Jaiden Mali of Queensbury and Elijah Flint of Glens Falls. Second place went to Riley Sheehan of Queensbury and Adler Palmer of Glens Falls.
The grand marshals for this year’s parade were Karl Frank, Wayne Humburg and Robert Ovitt. Hall shared a brief biography of each man. Frank, 95 served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945 as part of the Red Ball Express, which was the convoy system that helped supply Allied Forces and had to help clear heavy snow and ice from the roads to make the roads passable. After leaving the service, he worked in breweries in New Jersey and spent 20 years as a driver for The Sagamore resort.
Humburg, lived in Whitehall in his youth and served in the U.S. Army from 1983 to 2010, including serving as a sniper squad leader in Iraq from 2003 to 2005 and a heavy weapons section leader in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010. After leaving the military in 2010, he earned degrees in criminal justice and counseling from SUNY Adirondack and works as a licensed physical therapist.
Ovitt was born and raised in Corinth. He attained the rank of corporal in the U.S. Army and wounded in the Korean War at the Battle of Pork Chop Hill in April 1953. After military life, he served as superintendent of building and grounds for the Glens Falls City School District.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough also shared the stories of what he called three “liberated ladies.”
Susanna (Schuster) Canavan was born in September 1936 in Bassenheim Germany and was among the 94,000 residents displaced when the Allied began bombing Koblenz. She later immigrated to the United States.
Kathi Mastrangelo was born in the small village of Simbach Am Inn in Germany. The Nazis took her home and her family had to live in a dark, dirty cellar invested with rats. The family was liberated by the U.S. Army in February 1945. Ursula Alkes was born in Darmstadt, Germany, which had been leveled by the Allies during a bombing campaign that began the night of Sept. 11, 1944.
The Queensbury High School Band under the direction of David Margison provided music for the ceremony and the Glens Falls High School band also marched in the parade. Noah Bauer and Sam Rowley plaid “Taps.” The Cub Scouts Troup 6016 lead in the Pledge of Allegiance. NYS Boys Town Representative Brady Stark of Queensbury High School recited the Gettysburg Address.
Also present at the ceremony were Gold Star parents Bill and Beverly Osborn.
The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2475 also participated. After the ceremony, the legion unveiled its 10th plaque with the names of veterans from Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties. The total number of names on these slabs is about 1,600 and growing, according to Carl Fosco, commander of the American Legion Post 233.
There was also a flyover from John Alexander’s 1941 Vultee BT-15 and Bret Dunkley’s 1941 Navy N3N.
The Rev. Leonard Oates of the Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, who led the invocation and benediction, perhaps summed up best who this day is honoring.
“They have given their lives so you and I, as well as future generations can enjoy all the freedom that this great democracy offers. Never let us forget the hopes and dreams that they fought for, for their children and their children’s children,” he said.
