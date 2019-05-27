These are special names.
Names dutifully collected in scrapbooks and on index cards during and after major wars for later placement on honor rolls and monument walls. Names of people held dear by their families and friends who saw them go off to war and give their lives in service to their country. These names are still held dear.
On Memorial Day, as we look over this list, we are again reminded of the ultimate sacrifice paid by many of our servicemen and servicewomen from decade to decade, generation to generation.
World War I
Saratoga County
John H. Anderson, Saratoga Springs
Frank Aubin, Victory Mills
Lester Baldwin, Saratoga Springs
Mitchell Barton, Victory Mills
Charles Brady, Waterford
John W. Briggs, Waterford
Frank Brindza, town not available
William J. Burke, Mechanicville
Daniel S. Burrows, town not available
Harry J. Bush, Milton, town not available
Melville W. Cady, Greenfield
Michael Francis Carney, Corinth
Francis Casey, Mechanicville
Gaetano Cervoni, Mechanicville
Robert P. Clark, Clifton Park
Daniel C. Clemens, town not available
Edward F. Cofflinger, Schuylerville
Edward S. Connelly, Mechanicville
Clarence G. Coons, Waterford
Leroy S. Cope, Greenfield
Henry Cornell, Ballston Spa
Giovanni Costanzo, Mechanicville
Frank Curtin, Waterford
Lewis J. Cutler, Corinth
Pasquale A. DeMarco, town not available
Louis Dominick, Saratoga Springs
John L. Downing, Saratoga Springs
Seward Durvee, Gansevoort
Henry J. Dwyer, South Glens Falls
Fred Ebaldo, Mechanicville
Walter A. Fairman, Mechanicville
Thomas E. Fitzgerald, Ballston
Thomas N. Gallagher, Mechanicville
George Gilman, Ballston Spa
Arthur J. Green, Corinth
Walter Oliver Green, Corinth
LeRoy D. Gregory, town not available
George Gurtler Jr., Saratoga Springs
William Gurtler, Saratoga Springs
Alice B. Hagadorn, Corinth
George W. Harkrider, Mechanicville
Larson E. Henry Jr., Ballston Spa
Joseph L. Hogan, Mechanicville
Frank Jones, Saratoga Springs
Joseph Jones, Saratoga Springs
Russell B. Jones, Saratoga Springs
Frank Karaszkiewiez, Schuylerville
Peter Francis Kennedy, Charlton
Frank Kimball, Ballston Spa
Herbert H. Kuhn, town not available
Leo H. Ladds, Saratoga Springs
Vincent Lanahan, Waterford
Henry E. Larson, Ballston Spa
James S. Lunny, town not available
John Maceto, Ballston Spa
William Stuart MacKay, Saratoga Springs
Earl J. Manning, Stillwater
John J. Maxwell, Saratoga Springs
Richard McAllister, Mechanicville
Elmer J. McCann, Ballston
Bernard C. McEntee, Ballston Spa
Stuart W. McKay, Saratoga Springs
Gregory Miller, Mechanicville
Giovanni Muscietro, Ballston Spa
William Neuman, Stillwater
Francis A. Nolan, Wilton
William O’Brien, Ballston Spa
Levi Owens, town not available
George Pappas, Saratoga Springs
Arthur Perkins, Ballston Spa
Anthony Peters, Mechanicville
James E. Purtle, Mechanicville
Israel Putnam, Saratoga Springs
Daniel F. Reagan Jr., Saratoga Springs
George T. Record, Wilton
William J. Rocheleau, Waterford
Louis Roscoe, town not available
Harry L. Rowland, Saratoga Springs
William Sairman, Mechanicville
Edward D. Sargent, town not available
F.J. Smith, Stillwater
Leon W. Smith, Gansevoort
Thomas Smith, Stillwater
Ralph Spinks, Waterford
Ralph E. Tabor, Mechanicville
Roy Thomas, Ballston
William Tierney, Saratoga Springs
Charles Toombs, Mechanicville
Leon E. Tripp, Corinth
Francis Van Schoonhoven, Saratoga Springs
Roy Vandenburg, Corinth
Antonio Vannini, Waterford
Clarence VanWagoner, Saratoga Springs
Horace Douglas Washburn, Corinth
Rowland W. Waterbury, Saratoga Springs
Carl J. Weed, Saratoga Springs
Jerome E. Weeks, Saratoga Springs
Carl Wentworth, Moreau
Ralph F. Whitman, Mechanicville
George H. Whitney, Saratoga Springs
William J. Wilber, Saratoga Springs
Clement P. Yates, Saratoga Springs
John Yunch, Stillwater
Warren County
Harry Arnold, Glens Falls
George J. Beers, Bolton Landing
Harry J. Billetdoux, Glens Falls
David A. Blowers, Glens Falls
Seward J. Bragg, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Antonio Carella, town not available
Leo J. Cashion, Glens Falls
Merlin H. Clark, Pottersville
Francis J. Clear, Glens Falls
Percy Combs, Glens Falls
Perry J.G. Coombs, Glens Falls
James P. Davis, Glens Falls/Queensbury
George E. Fish, Chester
Clarence Foster, Glens Falls
Charles W. Fox, Graphite
Julius Frasier, Graphite
George H. French, North River
Bert S. Fuller, Stony Creek
John Fusco, Glens Falls
George Gilmour, Glens Falls
George W. Goodwin, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Vernando Hammond, North Chester
Carrol D. Harrington, Warrensburg
Ernest M. Haselton, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Clifford D. Howe, Glens Falls
Forest H. Jenkins, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Edwin Johndrow, North Creek
Arthur H. Johnson, Glens Falls
Samuel Kaplan, Glens Falls
Ernest Knapp, Pottersville
Charles Kugel, Glens Falls
Harold H. Lang, Glens Falls/Queensbury
John B. LaRose, Glens Falls
Raymond L. LaRose, Glens Falls
Fred J. Lawrence, Glens Falls
Edward Lynch, North River
Cornelius J. Lyons, Glens Falls/Queensbury
J.H. Marshall, Johnsburg
George W. Maxam, Athol
Reuben Dornet McBride, Warrensburg
John C. McCarthy, Glens Falls
Patrick McCauliff, Graphite
Alfred McDonald, Lake George
William Mattison, Lake George
Charles Minahan, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Fred J. Montee, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Clayton H. Morehouse, Horicon
George E. Moston, North Creek
Lawrence M. Osborne, Glens Falls/Queensbury
William Palmer, Glens Falls
Henry Payne, North Creek
Stanley M. Peterson, Glens Falls
Charles Pike, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Joseph Pouliotte, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Wilfred B. Putney, Glens Falls
Harry H. Rowland, Glens Falls
Allen M. Seaman, Bolton
James H. Simmons, Warrensburg
Ralph Simpkins, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Howard W. Sprague, Glens Falls
Jerome Stearns, Glens Falls
Jeremiah J. Sullivan, Glens Falls
John F. Sullivan, Glens Falls
Lawrence McKinlay Swan, Chester
Jesse Alsin Taft, Diamond Point
Walter H. Valentine, Glens Falls
William J. Varney, Hadley
Arthur P. Wallace, Glens Falls
Elwin D. Wells, Chester
Morton K. Wells, Glens Falls
Vernando M. Wells, Chester
Vinton R. Wells, Bolton Landing
John H. Wescott, Bakers Mills
Edson F. Young, Warrensburg
Washington County
Orin A. Andrus, Greenwich
Floyd J. Atkinson, Granville
Homer Barber, Greenwich
David Barclay, Fort Edward
Henry H. Barrows, Salem
Gerald L. Bartholomew, Whitehall
Frank J. Beaulac, Hudson Falls
Vernon W. Blanchard, Hudson Falls
John H. Blowers, Fort Edward
William C. Brannick, Granville
William J. Boyle, Whitehall
Charles Burguess, Granville
Clarence J. Clark, Granville
Thomas M. Cullen, Granville
James P. Davis, Hudson Falls
Clarence C. DeGroff, Granville
William E. Dunn, Putnam
William J. Dwyer, Fort Edward
John Falvey, Granville
Walter L. Flatley, Greenwich
Edgar L. Fursman, Hudson Falls
Emanuel Goldberg, Granville
Raymond W. Harvey, Fort Ann
Leonard W. Haskin, Granville
Lester Hyatt, Battenville
Forest H. Jenkins, Hudson Falls
Peter J. Johnson, Whitehall
Arvon Jones, Granville
George W. Jones, Fort Edward
Morgan S. Kelsey, Comstock
Thomas Kershlake, Salem
Alfred J. King, Cambridge
Dewey F. LaBell, Hudson Falls
Louis H. LaFarr, Hudson Falls
Charles Leonard, Whitehall
William Lyttle, Greenwich
Leslie M. MacNaughton, Fort Edward
David Manigeo, Granville
Homer E. Mattison, Comstock
Roland J. Mayotte, Hudson Falls
Earl W. Maxson, Cambridge
Leonard W. Mayrand, Hudson Falls
William L. McCabe, Whitehall
Edward T. McDonald, Comstock
Arthur T. McGee, Fort Edward
John J. Millett, Greenwich
Nelson J. Moore, Middle Granville
Hugh E. Morrison, Cambridge
Allen S. Norton, Hudson Falls
Frank O’Connell, Fort Edward
Clarence J. Orr, Hudson Falls
David Owens, Granville
Henry G. Pike, Whitehall
Joseph P. Pouliotte, Hudson Falls
Harry H. Robbins, Salem
Frank Seeley, Hudson Falls
George Shaw, Hampton
Lawrence D. Sheldon, Salem
Ralph Simpkins, Hartford
Daniel S. Smart, Cambridge
James A. Smith, Whitehall
Cameron R. Steele, Hudson Falls
William Steenson, Greenwich
Frank Stiles, Greenwich
John D. Terry, Salem
Eugene W. Towne, Thomson
Frank VanDusen, Hudson Falls
Francis L. VanHeusen, Hudson Falls
Ralph Warner, Granville
William J. Welch, Greenwich
Andrew H. Whalen, Whitehall
George G. Wheeler, Whitehall
Reuben Wilbur, Clemons
Burtiss H. Williams, Argyle
Griffith Williams, Granville
George Wright, Cambridge
World War II
Saratoga County
Alonzo D. Allen, South Glens Falls
Arthur L. Allen, Corinth
Leon Lester Allen, Moreau
Thomas P. Allenby Jr., Corinth
Robert M. Anderson, Ballston Lake
Anthony J. Andrullis, Corinth
Walter J. Annis, Saratoga Springs
Robert D. Arnold, Ballston Spa
Gilbert Austin, Minerva
George Baber, Saratoga Springs
Raymond L. Bacon, Mechanicville
Maurice Baillargeon, Waterford
Emerson Baker, Hadley
Floyd B. Baker, South Glens Falls
Wilfred Baldwin, Saratoga Springs
William W. Barbour, Corinth
Clifford A. Barlow, Greenfield
William E. Barney, Greenfield
William Perry Beardsley, Ballston Spa
Fred H. Beck, Mechanicville
Earl B. Bemis, Corinth
Charles J. Benardo, Waterford
Anthony Beninati, Mechanicville
Harry F. Beninati, Ballston Spa
Elmer Benton, Indian Lake
Donald Beyer, Corinth
William Biette, Halfmoon
George J. Biffer, Saratoga Springs
Lyle Bohannon, Whitehall
Maurice Borden, Waterford
Julian Merl Boswell, Clifton Park
Ralph Boucher, Mechanicville
James I. Brackett Jr., Saratoga Springs
Thomas H. Brennan, Corinth
Robert R. Brisson, Waterford
Clifford H. Brownell, Corinth
Frederick J. Bruce, Moreau
Milton Bryk, Waterford
John Buckowski, Milton
Richard D. Bullard, Schuylerville
Charles A. Burdick, Saratoga Springs
John G. Burgess, Ballston Spa
Leslie W. Burr, Corinth
James S. Buzanowski, Rock City Falls
William J. Campbell Jr., Milton
Raymond T. Carey Jr., Schuylerville
Joseph F. Carp, Mechanicville
Joseph H. Cartier, Ballston Spa
Dominick T. Cassella, Waterford
Raymond R. Chamberlin, Saratoga Springs
Harold W. Chapman, South Glens Falls
Ernest Charbonneau, Clifton Park
Rodney Chase Jr., Schuylerville
Eugene Chouiniere, Waterford
Gilbert L. Clark, Saratoga Springs
Eugene B. Cleply, Galway
John J. Conley, Moreau
Theodore F. Connor, Ballston Spa
Elmer Harper Copeland, South Glens Falls
Joseph M. Corlew, South Glens Falls
Francis J. Cote, Corinth
Frank J. Cox, Ballston Spa
Donald J. Cramer, Waterford
Robert F. Crandall, Mechanicville
Robert B. Crouch, Ballston Spa
Ernest C. Cull, Ballston Spa
David Currie, Clifton Park
Charles L. Currier, Gansevoort
Clifford E. Danforth, Saratoga Springs
Michael R. DeChants, Saratoga Springs
Anthony J. DeFilippo, Ballston Spa
Emanuel Dejnozka, Jr., Rock City Falls
Jeremiah E. Delaney, Saratoga Springs
Seymour J. DeRidder, Ballston Spa
Frank S. DeRossi, Saratoga Springs
Stephen A. Desidoro, Saratoga Springs
Victor H. DeVoe, Waterford
Donald H. DeVoll, Moreau
Leon G. Dibble Jr., Round Lake
Charles W. Diehl, Saratoga Springs
Henry L. Dingman, Corinth
Valentine R. DiPasquale, Ballston Spa
Eugene DiTommaso, Waterford
Robert J. Dower, Ballston Spa
Joseph F. Driscoll Jr., Ballston Spa
Richard Duffy, Whitehall
Frank Dufore, Saratoga Springs
James A. Dunnigan, Saratoga Springs
Donald L. Edgar, town not available
Arnold Edgerly, Fort Edward
William F. Farrell, Mechanicville
George Ferguson, town not available
Francis J. Finnemore, Ballston Spa
William J. Flanagan, Saratoga Springs
Sidney N. Flewelling, Corinth
Charles Fort, Mechanicville
William Fountaine, Halfmoon
Richard M. Fowler, Hadley
Thomas H. Fox, Mechanicville
Richard Fraker, Edinburgh
William H. Freeman Jr., Ballston Spa
Kenneth F. Freemire, Round Lake
Joseph L. Gagnon, Greenfield
Robert M. Gallett, Corinth
Ellis W. Garmley, Mechanicville
Victor F. Gaynor, Greenfield
J. Richard Gebhardt, Saratoga Springs
Joseph R. Gebhardt, Saratoga Springs
William George Jr., Hadley
Edward Gickowski, Mechanicville
Joseph Gilheany Jr., Mechanicville
William G. Godfrey, Ballston
Wilson N. Gorham, Round Lake
Edmund F. Gould, Mechanicville
Frank J. Goverski, Halfmoon
Joseph F. Green, Mechanicville
William Griffin, Mechanicville
Hugo R. Grubb, Saratoga Springs
Frederick Gubenia, Ticonderoga
Everett M. Hall, Saratoga Springs
David B. Hansen, Ballston
Elmer L. Harman Jr., Corinth
Delour A. Hart, Stillwater
Leon M. Hartman, Corinth
Howard Hasting, Stillwater
George D. Hathaway, Schuylerville
Leland E. Hazzard, Waterford
Harold Heckeler, Ballston
Allan S. Herrington, Malta
Donald E. Hewitt, Schuylerville
Robert Hicks, Waterford
Norman G. Hitchcock, Round Lake
Harry S. Hoffman, Mechanicville
Robert L. Holland, Corinth
Ambers H. Howard, town not available
Dustin C. Howe, Saratoga Springs
Robert Huot, Glens Falls
John F. Huntley Jr., Wilton
Wilbur L. Ikenberry, Schuylerville
Madoc Irish, Schuylerville
Marvin Isenberg, Ballston Spa
Albert W. Izzo, Saratoga Springs
Frank Izzo, Mechanicville
Paul E.A. Jackson, Saratoga Springs
Jacob C. Jacobs, Round Lake
Charles J. Jarvis, Saratoga Springs
William Jelens Jr., Wilton
Howard Johnson, Mechanicville
Alva E. Jones, Waterford
John Francis Jones, Corinth
William J. Jones, Saratoga Springs
John Jurcsak, Ballston Spa
Matthew A. Just, Clifton Park
Morris A. Katchor, Saratoga Springs
Ronald J. Kaulfuss, Saratoga Springs
William P. Kelly, Saratoga Springs
Charles L. Keniry, Mechanicville
Marshall Kennedy, Schuylerville
Robert J. Kidwell, Waterford
Kevin B. Killea, town not available
Joseph W. King, Ballston Spa
Louis N. King, Corinth
Stanley H. Kingman, town not available
Fred F. Kingsbury, Ballston
Robert B. Kirkman, town not available
William Knapp, Salem
Ralph H. Knickerbocker, Moreau
Andrew Kobliska Jr., Corinth
Benjamin W. Kolobus, Halfmoon
Stanley J. Kopacki, Clifton Park
Alexander J. Krawiecki, Clifton Park
Chester V. Krawiecki, Clifton Park
William Lawyer, Mechanicville
Kenneth F. LeBarron, Ballston Spa
Arthur LeClaire, Schuylerville
Henry F. Lefco, Mechanicville
Eugene Lessard, Waterford
Morris Lipfield, town not available
Norman Little, Mechanicville
Ambrose A. Lombardo, Ballston Spa
Lawrence J. Long Jr., Ballston Spa
William H. Loveland, Corinth
William A. Luciano, Moreau
Floyd M. Mabb, Ballston Spa
Bruce S. MacKinlay, Mechanicville
Dual MacIntyre, Corinth
Norman H. Mackay, Saratoga Springs
Bruce S. MacKinlay, Mechanicville
Donald J. MacMillin, Milton
Joseph J. Maggio, town not available
James R. Maloney, Mechanicville
Charles H. Malpass, Waterford
John A. Mancini, Ballston
Henry A. Marcella, Mechanicville
William McCarthy, Fort Edward
John T. McCarty, Schuylerville
James T. McEvoy, Mechanicville
Paul V. McGhan, Saratoga Springs
James M. McGirr, Saratoga Springs
Thomas F. McKeon, Saratoga Springs
Bruce McKinlay, town not available
Edsel J. McKnight, Greenfield
John J. McLauglin, Ballston Spa
Anthony Micklas, Mechanicville
Mario Mignano, Mechanicville
John N. Miner, Schuylerville
William R. Mitchell Jr., Charlton
Pierce Moore, Mechanicville
Charles L. More, Saratoga Springs
Daniel A. Moriarty Jr., Saratoga Springs
George A. Mosher, Ballston Spa
Edward C. Moynihan Jr., Ballston Spa
Edward F. Mullady, Ballston Spa
Wilfred H. Munger, Gansevoort
David M. Murray, Saratoga Springs
Hooward E. Murray, Corinth
Garnard Newkirk, Corinth
George W. Nichols, Saratoga Springs
John G. Nieckarz, Elnora
Alden R. Noble, Mechanicville
Charles R. Noel, Schuylerville
Clinton L. Oakley, Saratoga Springs
Donald J. Oard, Greenfield
Chester T. Obremski, Rexford
Marvin O’Connor, Ticonderoga
William L. O’Dell, Mechanicville
Albert E. Offenbecker, Mechanicville
Howard R. Older, Greenfield
John S. Orloff, Waterford
Raymond L. Osborn, Round Lake
Thomas Osmond, Stillwater
James M. Ostrander, Mechanicville
Martin Pagach, Greenfield
Clarence Palmer, Fort Edward
Frank Parisi Jr., Saratoga Springs
Albert C. Parker, Waterford
Albert C. Parker, Corinth
Beecher A. Parker, Corinth
John J. Parker, Mechanicville
Donald Patenaude, Mechanicville
Paul J. Phillips, Saratoga Springs
Russell S. Phillips, town not available
Silvio Pipino, Mechanicville
Peter Piroha, Saratoga
William J. Pixley, Galway
Andrew N. Pleshko Jr., Schuylerville
Dighton J. Polan, Galway
John J. Ponzer Jr., Saratoga Springs
Ashely Pritchard, Schuylerville
Patrick Purcell, Mechanicville
Robert Quackenbush, Stillwater
William Quellhorst Jr., Ballston Lake
William Reed, Fort Edward
Francis W. Reilly, Mechanicville
John P. Reilly, Mechanicville
James E. Robarge, Corinth
Frank J. Robinson, Mechanicville
Robert J. Rose, Ballston Spa
Paul E. Roth, Saratoga Springs
Kenneth M. Rothmayer, town not available
James F. Rumrill, Moreau
George Satterly, Mechanicville
Philip Sawitzki, Galway
Joseph Scarchilli, Waterford
Russell Sceel, Mechanicville
William J. Scheel, Mechanicville
Russell F. Schermerhorn, Clifton Park
William H. Schermerhorn, Ballston Lake
George C. Schldzick, Ballston Lake
James Scott, town not available
William J. Scott, Mechanicville
John F. Shafts, Round Lake
Isidore Sherman, town not available
Alexander W. Shoutis Jr., Galway
George B. Sinter, town not available
Rudolph Skrek, town not available
George B. Slater, Halfmoon
Joseph A. Smaldone, Saratoga Springs
Thomas C. Smith, Schuylerville
William Smith, Glens Falls
Edward J. Sorensen, Waterford
Milton Sorrell, Mechanicville
Renne Speanburg, Charlton
Clifford L. Spires, Ballston Spa
Robert Start, Ballston Spa
Harold L. Stevens, Saratoga Springs
William Stockwicz, Stillwater
Theodore C. Stoudt, town not available
Stanley S. Struneski, Mechanicville
Cleon L. Swears, Hadley
Russell H. Sweet, Mechanicville
Henry Szczombroski, Galway
John T. Thompson, Mechanicville
R.G. Thornton Jr., town not available
Paul Tokryman, Galway
Ira Tripp, Milton
Leonard Tryon, Edinburgh
Seraphin Urbanski, Mechanicville
Arthur T. Van Guilder, Corinth
John R. Vandenburg, Saratoga Springs
Maynard L. Varney, Wilton
Joseph M. Verchereau, Waterford
Paul W. Voehringer, Ballston
John Waldie Jr., Corinth
Donald G. Walrath, Ballston Spa
Arthur C. Ward Jr., Ballston
Emerson D. Washburn, Corinth
George Weatherwax, Saratoga Springs
Stewart L. Wendall, Schuylerville
Frank R. Westcott, Wilton
Germain Whelden, Ballston Spa
Elery White, Hadley
George M. Whitney, Saratoga Springs
Howard Wilber, Saratoga Springs
Myron Wilbur, Schuylerville
Curtis Wilcox, Corinth
Louis M. Wiley, Stillwater
Ralph L. Williams, Ballston Spa
John L. Winney, Saratoga Springs
Edward J. Woodward, Ballston Spa
Frederick F. Worthen, Corinth
John A. Yankowski, Mechanicville
Warren County
James J. Acker, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Claude S. Adams, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Alonzo Allen, Glens Falls
John C. Allen, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Leon L. Allen, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Gerald Anderson, Putnam Station
Henry L. Archard, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Peter Ashley, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Emerson H. Baker, Stony Creek
Floyd B. Baker, Glens Falls/Queensbury
David F. Bayle, Glens Falls/Queensbury
George Bellinger, Glens Falls
Earl B. Bemis, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Martin G. Betts, town not available
George J. Bingham, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Leonard C. Bolduc, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Irving C. Boynton, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Martin L. Brown, Johnsburg
Frederick J. Bruce, town not available
Lawrence M. Burch, Warrensburg
John Cameron, Thurman
John W. Campbell, Thurman
Clifford Carpenter, Glens Falls/Queensbury
John S. Chadwick, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Joseph E. Charlebois, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Elwood Cheeseman, Lake Luzerne
Clifford J. Cleveland, Bolton
Donald W. Colvin, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Edward J. Connell, Glens Falls/Queensbury
John Joseph Connelly, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Floyd A. Cool, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Henry J. Coon, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Grover L. Dalaba, Johnsburg
Merton J. Dalaba, Johnsburg
Clifford E. Danforth, Glens Falls/Queensbury
William C. David, Glens Falls/Queensbury
James I. Davis, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Nicholas De Tullio, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Donald H. DeVoll, town not available
Herman S. DelSignore, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Angelo J. DiDio, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Winfield A. Doner, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Frank R. Duggan, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Frederick J. Eggleston, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Clarence I. Facteau, town not available
John R. Festa, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Carson C. Freebern, Johnsburg
Henry H. Freebern, Johnsburg
Francis L. French, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Charles B. Fuller, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Paul T. Garand, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Leon W. George, town not available
Harry L. Gillies, Lake Luzerne
Robert O. Goodson, town not available
Garrold Goodspeed, Johnsburg
Howard J. Hall, town not available
Edward Hansen, Lake Luzerne
William E. Harvey, town not available
Eldon L. Haskell, Thurman
Ray A. Haskell, Thurman
Arthur J. Havens, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Richard W. Hay, Queensbury
Bernard J. Higgins, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Clifford R. Holland, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Robert J. Huot, Glens Falls/Queensbury
George N. James, town not available
Morgan Jenkins, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Nelson P. Johnson, Adirondack
John F. Jones, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Henry L. Kennedy, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Richard M. Kenny, Glens Falls/Queensbury
David P. Kilpatrick, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Lester R. King, Glens Falls/Queensbury
William Knowlton, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Bernard A. LaLonde, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Robert E. Ladabouch, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Henry L. Lambert, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Leonard F. Lambert, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Wyman D. LaRose, Queensbury
Norman L. Larson, Glens Falls/Queensbury
John P. Lawler, Glens Falls
Leopold A. Lemery, Glens Falls/Queensbury
C. Robert Linehan, Glens Falls/Queensbury
William K. Long, Glens Falls/Queensbury
George W. Mace, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Arthur W. Manosh, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Salvatore J. Marino, Glens Falls/Queensbury
William F. Mason, Glens Falls
Edward P. Mastrangelo, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Ernest F. Matteson, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Gordon P. Mattison, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Earl McMore, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Arthur D. Mead Jr., Glens Falls/Queensbury
Stanley Milkouwski, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Franklin J. Minor, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Albert J. Mondoux, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Charles F. Monroe, Bolton
Stanley E. Moon, Diamond Point
Donald D. Morehouse, Bolton
Kenneth G. Morehouse, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Robert J. Morse, town not available
Leonard J. Moynihan, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Charles I. Murdock, town not available
Thomas H. Murphy, Glens Falls/Queensbury
William P. Nichols, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Charles R. Noel, town not available
Cornelius E. O’Neill, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Clarence E. Palmer, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Francis J. Perras, town not available
Edward J. Pollock, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Robert C. Pratt, Chestertown
Francis D. Reardon, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Robert B. Richardson, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Robert C. Rivers, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Clyde W. Ross, Lake George
Daniel E. Ross Jr., Johnsburg
Christian J. Rothmyer, Glens Falls/Queensbury
William O. Rowell, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Herman F. Rumrill, Glens Falls/Queensbury
James R. Rumrill, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Robert E. Sabattis, Johnsburg
Robert G. Schrader, Warrensburg
Ralph K. Scripter, town not available
Howard A. Seage, Chestertown
Seabron M. Smith, Glens Falls/Queensbury
William Smith Jr., Glens Falls/Queensbury
James F. Stevens, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Edward P. Stilwell, Glens Falls/Queensbury
George A. Surrency, Johnsburg
Stanley M. Suschinski, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Earle R. Sutliff, town not available
Cleon F. Swears, Lake Luzerne
Lyman I. Thayer Jr., Glens Falls/Queensbury
Eugene W. Tompkins, Lake George
John F. Toomey, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Guy Angelo Torchetti, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Bernard A. Tougaw, Glens Falls/Queensbury
John F. Tunney, Lake Luzerne
Grant S. VanDerhule, Bolton
Harwood C. Viele, town not available
James F. Viele, Glens Falls/Queensbury
William Vieley, Glens Falls
John T. Wells, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Norman W. Wells, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Philip R. Wescott, Pottersville
Joseph E. Wheeler, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Ralph D. Wilcox, Glens Falls
Walter W. Winchip, Chestertown
Elmer E. Wood, town not available
Harold Wood, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Lewis E. Wood Jr., town not available
Walter L. Woodard, town not available
Washington County
Miles E. Allen Jr., town not available
Floyd J. Anderson, Putnam Station
George W. Arnott, Cambridge
Job Austin, Greenwich/Easton
James F. Bailey, Whitehall
Harold J. Bain, town not available
James M. Baker, Hudson Falls
Dominic J. Barber, Whitehall
Holger A. Beckwith, Whitehall
Raymond D. Beckwith, Whitehall
George J. Bingham, town not available
Kenneth D. Bishop, town not available
John L. Blanchfield, Greenwich/Easton
Leslie Bohannon, Whitehall
Lyle Bohannon, Whitehall
Ronald J. Bombard, Hudson Falls
Francis J. Bonitatibus, Hudson Falls
Samuel Brandino, Whitehall
Paul W. Brown, town not available
Donald D. Brownell, town not available
Charles L. Campney, town not available
Milton L. Carlisle, Hudson Falls
Paul W. Casas, Hampton
Bernard Case, Whitehall
Robert Chase, Whitehall
Nelson V. Clark, Hebron
Harold A. Clough, Greenwich/Easton
Edward Collins, Salem
Frederick E. Collins, Salem
Donald W. Colvin, Hudson Falls
John W. Coon Jr., town not available
James R. Cox, Fort Edward
David Cramer, Salem
William M. Daggett, town not available
Glenn H. Davis, Fort Ann
Ned E. Dempsey, town not available
Theodore A. Densieski, town not available
Richard D. Duffy, Whitehall
James Eaton, Whitehall
Arnold George Edgerly, Fort Edward
Lee Elliott, Hudson Falls
Lonson W. Fish Jr., Durkeetown
George Foster, Greenwich/Easton
Ernest R. Fox, Greenwich/Easton
Samuel J. Frandino, Whitehall
Tage R. Frederiksen, Fort Edward
Sullivan M. Fringi, Granville
Donald L. Gandron. Whitehall
Henry J. Gekoski, town not available
George Gilbert, Granville
John Gilbert, Granville
Harold J. Gilchrest, Salem
Gerald E. Gordon, Whitehall
James E. Gordon, Whitehall
Anthony J. Grady, Whitehall
Walter S. Griffin, Whitehall
Joseph V. Guglielmini, town not available
Robert L. Hall, town not available
Howard J. Hastings,
Greenwich/Easton
Howard Hayes, Granville
Albert Hildreth, Whitehall
Gladys M. Hitchcock, town not available
Peter Hoblock, Granville
Randolph Holmes, Hudson Falls
Warren D. Howard, town not available
Frank E. Hughes, Fort Edward
Byron E. Hupman Jr., Whitehall
Jeremiah R. Iannucci, town not available
John Jackson, Greenwich
Edward T. Jones, Granville
George A. Jones, Granville
Richard Jones, Granville
Harvey L. Jordan, Whitehall
William Knapp, Salem
Peter Kordiyak, Granville
Charles Kriunas, Hudson Falls
Andrew Kurchey, Granville
John Kurchey, Granville
John A. Kuruc, Granville
Michael J. LaMere, town not available
Royden R. LaRoe, Hudson Falls
Augustus D. Labate, Granville
James A. Lamb, Hudson Falls
Andrew J. Lampman, town not available
Guy E. Lansing Jr., town not available
Leopold A. Lemery, town not available
Edward J. Leonard, Fort Edward
Eugene M. Leroux, Hudson Falls
Clifford E. Lewis, Salem
John Lewis Jr., town not available
Joseph A. Lewry, Granville
Albert F. Libert, Granville
Donald E. Link, Greenwich/Easton
William H. Loveland, Hudson Falls
George Lovett, Fort Edward
Lawrence M. Lowell, Whitehall
William A. Luciano, Hudson Falls
John E. Lynch, town not available
William A. McCarty, Fort Edward
William E. McGeoch, Hartford
Edward F. McGrath, Granville
Clarence McGuire, Hudson Falls
Earl M. McMore, Fort Ann
Kenneth A. McNeale, Hartford
Stanley P. Milkowski, town not available
John Moffett, Granville
Francis B. Mumblo, Fort Edward
Gerald R. Munger, Fort Edward
Henry F. Nelson, Salem
Fay Newell, Fort Edward
Thomas E. Oatman, Granville
Robert J. O’Donnell, Granville
Floyd Olson, Granville
Adam P. Pacyna, Granville
Morgan J. Parker, Whitehall
Robert E. Pekins, Salem
Alvin Petteys, Greenwich/Easton
Edward J. Pollock, Argyle
Michael Prehoda, Granville
Peter Prehoda Jr., Granville
Ashley F. Pritchard, Greenwich/Easton
Norman Pritchard, Granville
Gilbert E. Purdy, Hudson Falls
Frank Riley, Whitehall
David J. Rivett, Whitehall
Robert F. Roche, Granville
Francis E. Rooney, town not available
James E. Ross, Whitehall
Paul E. Roth, Whitehall
John L. Ryder, Hudson Falls
Roger A. Ryder, Hudson Falls
Robert P. Saunders, town not available
Frank J. Savasta, Fort Edward
Donald Schaeffer, Granville
John F. Sears Jr., Greenwich/Easton
Andrew J. Shelley, Fort Edward
John Shingler, Granville
Arthur E. Smith, Hudson Falls
James S. Spiezio, Middle Falls
Ralph St. Clair, Whitehall
Clarence A. Thomas, Granville
Thomas P. Trumbull, Whitehall
Norman C. VanKirk, Greenwich
Jerome J. Veach, Kingsbury
James N. Vissor, Greenwich/Easton
Joseph A. Vitouski, Hudson Falls
Robert H. Wessmann Jr., town not available
Myron Wilbur, Greenwich/Easton
Pierce D. Williams, Granville
Robert H. Woodward, Greenwich
Harold C. Wright, Salem
Geoffrey S. Wrigley, Fort Edward
Korean War
Saratoga County
Hector H. Ayotte, Halfmoon
Robert C. Baetz, Ballston Lake
James Montgomery Brown, Stillwater
Robert A. Cisler, Stillwater
Walter J. Doyle, Saratoga Springs
Richard M. Fitzgerald, Galway
Robert D. Furlow, Mechanicville
Roy F. Gamache, Waterford
Mowrey C. Goodbread, Providence
Robert S. Guiles, Saratoga Springs
George F. Hamilton, Waterford
Stanley W. Harmor, Saratoga
Roth O. Hasselbaum, Saratoga Springs
William F. Hill, Waterford
William H. Ladd, Stillwater
Julius Lofren, Schuylerville
William A. MacMillin, Milton
James Marlow, Schuylerville
John W. Martin, Northumberland
Robert Massengale, Northumberland
Norman A. Melander, Malta
Guy K. Myers, Ballston Spa
Gordon F. Richmond, South Glens Falls
Walter A. Smead, Hadley
Adolph G. Sodemann, Saratoga Springs
Harry Wilcox, Hadley
Warren County
James E. Allen, Glens Falls
Roger S. Baker, Glens Falls
Howard R. Belden, Hague
D. Blankschen, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Albert C. Bosford, Lake Luzerne
Roger E. DePatie, Glens Falls
Theron W. Drake Jr., Warrensburg
James J. Guay, Glens Falls
Walter L. Hastings, Glens Falls
Richard W. Jordan, Hague
Paul E. LaFond, Warrensburg
Edward R. McElroy, Bolton
James E. O’Malley, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Benjamin E. Pendell, Warrensburg
Charles D. Ross, Wevertown
Edward P. Rounds, Thurman
Harry J. Wilcox, Lake Luzerne
Washington County
George A. Andrews Jr., Granville
Francis J. Arcuri, Fort Edward
Duane F. Barlow, Hudson Falls
Henry V. Batease, Granville
Arthur P. Beebe, Putnam
Baxter H. Betts Jr., Argyle
Douglas Blankschen, Whitehall
Calvin R. Brace, Granville
Bernard M. Burke, Hudson Falls
David E. Edie, Cambridge
Raymond A. Farnsworth, Hudson Falls
Robert W. Fisher Jr., Cambridge
Herbert R. Joslyn, Hudson Falls
Oscar Krampf, Greenwich
Gerald W. LaPoint, Hudson Falls
Clayton J. LaRose, Whitehall
Frederick W. Mausert III, Cambridge
Malcolm I. McGeoch, Argyle
Donald W. Miner, Hudson Falls
William N. Neddo, Whitehall
Harry M. Rehm, Clemons
Warren W. Spaulding, Whitehall
George D. Spring, Hartford
James F. Statia, Granville
Gerald E. Wescott, Hudson Falls
Walton R. White, Hudson Falls
Joseph R. Wiatrak, Greenwich
Shirley A. Wilson, Fort Ann
Darwin E. Woodcock, Cambridge
Vietnam War
Saratoga County
Floyd E. Andrus III, Corinth
Stanley H. Barrett, Halfmoon
John C. Bechard, Stillwater
Liam Casey, Ballston
James S. Closson, Saratoga Springs
Bruce N. Colson, Corinth
Denton W. Crocker Jr., Saratoga Springs
Louis V. Daigle, Waterford
Willard D. Durham Jr., Greenfield
William W. Dziarcak, Waterford
Peter F. Fonda, Saratoga Springs
Herbert D. Gott III, Ballston
Frank J. Hutchins, Mechanicville
Thomas F. Jourdanais Jr., Waterford
Ronald C. Kissinger, Galway
Leonard LaPort, Edinburgh
Stephen Lofren, Schuylerville
John R. McDonough, Saratoga Springs
Carl L. Merchant, Corinth
Michael Francis Nolan Jr., Schuylerville
Harold M. Patenaude, Mechanicville
Cornell Petteys, Saratoga Springs
Gerard Phoenix, Ballston
Joseph Pippenbach, Gansevoort
Floyd W. Pohl, Stillwater
Joseph B. Smith Jr., Ballston Lake
Ned A. Sowle, Providence
Richard J. Warren, Clifton Park
Richard D. Whalen, Saratoga Springs
Donald F. Yates, Round Lake
Warren County
Albert B. Ayres, Glens Falls
Michael D. Balamoti, Glens Falls
Ronald Ballou, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Clark E. Barlow, Warrensburg
Robert O. Barry, Glens Falls
James J. Bates, Glens Falls
Howard E. Beagle, Glens Falls
Arthur Brumagen, Glens Falls
Joseph E. Brunelle Jr., Glens Falls/Queensbury
Peter M. Butler, Glens Falls
Ross K. Colburn, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Joseph L. Colotti, Glens Falls
Charles L. Elms, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Frederick H. Flynn, Warrensburg
Gerald “Buddy” Hammond, Glens Falls
Thomas Holcomb, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Joseph T. Murphy Jr., Glens Falls
Steven W. Ovitt, Glens Falls/Queensbury
John F. Pezzulo, Glens Falls
Edmond E. Smith III, Glens Falls
William E. Strobel, Warrensburg
James W. Van Tassell, Glens Falls
Timothy O. Whittemore, Glens Falls/Queensbury
Washington County
William L. Aiken, Whitehall
Leonard P. Allen, Hartford
Rae A. Bailey, Clemons
Thomas A. Bain, Putnam Station
Vincent C. Bourdeau, Hudson Falls
Roberick W. Breault, Hudson Falls
Joseph E. Brunelle, Fort Edward
Byron Burnett, Whitehall
Michael P. Carr, Hudson Falls
James W. Collier, Fort Edward
Gene F. Colvin, Fort Edward
Roy K. Corlew, Hartford
Joseph M. D’Angelico, Fort Edward
Owen D. Goodsell, Fort Ann
Dennis E. Higgins, Fort Edward
Dale A. Hill, West Fort Ann
Charles L. Howe, Granville
Keith Knott, Whitehall
Joseph R. Larose, Hadlock Pond
William J. McCarty, Fort Edward
Norman A. Mead, Granville
Ronald Murphy, Greenwich/Easton
Richard L. Rozelle, Granville
Lynn Saville, Fort Edward
Gulf War
Saratoga County
Otto F. Clark, Corinth
Washington County
Peter L. Swano, Salem
Iraq War
Saratoga County
Nathan P. Brown, Moreau
Stephen Z. Madison, Corinth
Warren County
Kevin C. Kimmerly, North Creek
Afghanistan War
Warren County
Jeremiah Monroe, Brant Lake
Benjamin Osborn, Lake George
Saratoga County
David “Taylor” Miller, Wilton
Washington County
Philip Charte, Cambridge
Editor’s note: The primary sources for this list of area residents who died in war were New York State Military Museum and Veteran Research Center, Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency, Glens Falls Historian Wayne Wright and former Warren County Historical Society Executive Director Marilyn Van Dyke. Numerous town historians, town clerks, American Legion/VFW leaders and the Vietnam Veterans of America also contributed. In addition, Jack Guerrera of Hudson Falls aided the project by donating a regional list of World War II casualties published May 30, 1945, in The Troy Record.
