Fall season in full swing

WARRENSBURG — The smell of fried dough filled the air, while shoppers on the sidewalks moved from tent to tent eyeing their next purchase. Cars were bumper to bumper in the northbound and southbound lanes on Main Street in Warrensburg, as the World's Largest Garage Sale returned Friday.

Veteran participant Scott Brueder was suggesting ways to beat the traffic as he packed up for the night just before sunset.

"I tell people you might be better off going up to Exit 24 and coming around the other way. Just trying to get into town the other way, you will be sitting in traffic awhile," he said.

Brueder said he has taken years off in between, but he first started coming to the garage sale in the early '90s.

"It's one of the best places to sell things. I go to a couple shows like this and I always make out the best here," he said.

The event welcomes over 500 vendors including artisan crafters, homemade fudge makers and people just trying to sell their old stuff.

Several porches and front lawns on Main Street were covered with tables of items for sale or small pieces of furniture, while others offer parking for a small fee or vendor space still available for rent.

Shoppers also popped in for a bite to eat at the various eateries and stores along the way.

The event brings in tourists from all over to shop and walk the streets of the small town as summer turns to fall, but Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said things never really settled down in the area.

"It looks like a strong fall season (is) already underway. It didn't really end from the summer because of car show and balloon festival and now the garage sale," Mintzer said on Friday.

"Back in full force" has been the theme for a lot of events in the region this year, which Mintzer said has brought a lot of visitors back to the area who did not come during the height of the pandemic.

"Our Canadian friends have begun to come back," she said. "They weren't here last year or for the last couple years."

Mintzer said fall activities are "everywhere this year."

"Things are happening in Chestertown and Brant Lake and up at Gore Mountain and everywhere — around the whole region," she said on Friday. "All the fall things we were accustomed to pre-COVID are back in full force."

She's been telling callers that ask about the fall foliage "the leaves haven't been painted yet."

"That's the number one call we've gotten lately. People want to know about the colors, but that's something we cannot control," Mintzer said.

Despite the late development of reds, yellows and oranges in the Adirondacks, Mintzer said weddings and celebrations of weddings that were small due to the pandemic are happening everywhere in Lake George, except on the parasails.

She noted the Special Olympic Games coming to downtown Glens Falls this month would bring a lot of visitors to the area — both spectators and participants.

"That is going to be a big deal this year," she said. "Last year, there were still restrictions on the number of teams that could come, so now there will be more athletes and their families here than ever."

The fall season also brings opportunities for development as many businesses close their doors for the winter months.

"There is construction happening everywhere — from the old Tubby Tubes building being demolished to build a new one to Schermerhorn already demolishing Water Slide World for his future apartments," Mintzer said.