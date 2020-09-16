Fall foliage popping up in Adirondacks, other areas

The days continue to get shorter and the first frost of the season is behind us, setting up the changing of summer to fall.

The leaves in the Adirondacks are also showing signs of change, according to the latest foliage prediction released Wednesday by I Love NY for the week of Sept. 16-22.

According to spotters, the best foliage can be found in Franklin County this weekend. Predictions include changes reaching 40% by the weekend in the areas of Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab if cooler temperatures continue. Shades of rhubarb, claret, saffron, canary, carrot, clementine and cherry are anticipated.

Reports from Saranac Lake expect 20% to 25% color change with red maples showcasing vibrant red leaves and sugar maples beginning to turn orange.

In Essex County, foliage spotters in Lake Placid predict nearly 15% color change this weekend, with some reds and oranges of average brilliance popping through, along with some yellow. At Whiteface Mountain, foliage spotters are calling for 15% color change with bright red, yellow and orange leaves, while the area around the mountain can expect 10% color change and some muted red and orange leaves.