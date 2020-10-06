 Skip to main content
Fall Farm to Fiber Tour continues this weekend
Fall Farm to Fiber Tour continues this weekend

Fall Farm to Fiber Tour

The 2020 Fall Farm to Fiber Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at various farms across the region.

 Courtesy photo

More than 30 farms, fiber studios, makers and a mill are participating across an eight-county region including southwestern Vermont and New York’s Hudson Valley. A full list of tour locations and a map are available at www.soadkfiberproducers.org.

Some of the open house events and demonstrations will take place outdoors. Dress for the weather. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitors will be able to shop for fleeces, yarn or finished goods at all locations.

The event is coordinated by the Southern Adirondack Fiber Producers Cooperative. Sponsors are the Hudson Valley Textile Project and Taproot Magazine. Admission is free.

