The Lake George Central School District has announced that it has narrowed its finalists for a new nickname to Falcons, Islanders, Lakers and Owls. The district has to replace its Warriors logo and nickname because of a directive from the New York State Education Department ordering schools to retire Native-themed names and imagery.

On Monday, the committee released the four finalists for people to vote on through a community survey. People can access the survey either by going to the school district’s webpage at www.lkgeorge.org to vote and following the QR code.

Superintendent of Schools John Luthringer said the district received over 270 suggestions from the community. An advisory committee of about nine students helped vet and pare down the suggestions to the four finalists.

Luthringer said the committee developed some guiding principles it used when deciding which nickname ideas made the cut. These principles included maintaining the existing school colors, reflecting and respecting the local community heritage, promoting school pride and excitement, representing the entire student body and being unique.

“Those were the four that they felt best met our mission and met our principles and we could live with any of those,” he said.

Information about each one, according to district news release:

Falcons (Peregrine): The birds are local to the Lake George/Adirondack region and are currently endangered. “They are one of the fastest birds on earth, represent strength and can honor our local environment,” the district said in a news release.

Islanders: Lake George is home to over 100 islands and camping and visiting the islands is a favorite activity for people in the community to do.

Lakers: This was the nickname for the school during the 1920s, 1930s and early 1940s. “The community is unified by the lake and takes great pride in all that it offers the community and region.”

Owls: They are also native to the region. “Owls are wise, brave, fast and the nickname would be unique but relevant to our area.”

The survey will remain open until Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 8 a.m. The name that receives the largest percentage of voters will become the new mascot. The advisory group will announce the winner the following day and will kick off the rebranding process in the fall.

“We want people to exercise the right to vote and that’s our goal is this summer,” Luthringer said, “I don’t think it’s something we’re going to rush. We want it to be right.”

“We’ve been moving away from the warrior head image for over 10 years,” he said, so the district will see minimal work and expense. The rebranding should take a couple of months.

In some cases, the district will wait and replace as needed — such as the Warriors writing on jerseys — while looking to get the new logo out and finding places to put it.

“We’re excited about it. It’s a great opportunity. It’s been student-centered the whole way. It something we’re looking forward to,” Luthringer said.